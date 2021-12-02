Defense lifts Dallas to 27-17 victory over sinking Saints

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage, Tony Pollard had a 58-yard touchdown run and the Dallas defense produced timely sacks and turnovers in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill three times in the final 6:32 of the game. That included defensive tackle Carlos Watkins’ pick-6 on a screen pass that made it 27-10 with 2:52 left. New Orleans has lost five straight. The Cowboys were without coach Mike McCarthy and several assistants because of COVID-19 protocols.