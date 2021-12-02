None injured in East Texas crash-landing of a small plane

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small plane managed to avert a serious crash when he landed next to a busy southeast Texas highway on Thursday. No injuries were reported after the aircraft lost power and clipped a sport utility vehicle on Interstate 69 during an emergency landing attempt. The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. about four miles north of Cleveland, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the aircraft lost power and altitude on a flight from Jennings, Louisiana, to Junction, Texas. The front landing gear struck an SUV on the highway before crash-landing in a field beside the highway.