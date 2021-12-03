Bishop leads No. 7 Texas over UT Rio Grande Valley 88-58

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 17 points and No. 7 Texas used suffocating defense in the second half to beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 88-58. Bishop, a senior who transferred from Creighton, is a backup who played 14 minutes. He made all nine of his free throws. Timmy Allen and Tre Mitchell scored 13 points each for Texas, with Mitchell adding five rebounds and five assists. RayQuan Taylor led UTRGV with 15 points, and Justin Johnson scored 12. Texas led by five at halftime but broke away with a 19-0 push that began four minutes into the second half.