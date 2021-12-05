Washington St., Miami to meet in rematch of 2015 Sun Bowl

The Associated Press

Washington State and Miami will meet in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. It’s a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl that Washington State won 20-14. Washington State elevated Jake Dickert from interim coach after the Cougars pounded rival Washington 40-13 in the regular-season finale. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura leads the Cougars with 23 touchdown passes. Miami counters with freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. He has passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his last six games. The Hurricanes are 5-1 during that stretch.