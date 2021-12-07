Barrett makes 7 3s, Knicks beat Spurs to snap 3-game skid

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — R.J. Barrett made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points, and the New York Knicks snapped a three-game skid, beating the San Antonio Spurs 121-109. New York ended a seven-game losing streak at San Antonio. Alec Burks scored 18 points, Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and Julius Randle had 15 for the Knicks. Derrick White had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Spurs, who have dropped two straight after a season-long three-game winning streak. Dejounte Murray added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.