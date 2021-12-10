2 killed after small plane crashes after taking off in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused a small plane to crash shortly after taking off from a Houston-area airport, killing the two people on board. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Standifer says the single-engine aircraft had taken off around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from West Houston Airport but its wreckage was not found until Thursday afternoon. Authorities say both people in the plane, a man and a woman, died on impact. Standifer says the plane, which was headed to the Houston suburb of Pearland, might be registered out of Rogers, Arkansas. But officials believe the aircraft might have recently been purchased.