Shatner marvels at Blue Origin flight frenzy, ‘finite’ Earth

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Shatner is well-known for his “Star Trek” role as Capt. Kirk. But even the actor says he was surprised by how much attention his July trip to space drew. Shatner’s flight is the subject of “Shatner in Space,” an hour-long special out Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video. The special also explores his friendship with Jeff Bezos, founder of the Amazon empire and the billionaire who made Shatner’s trip possible. The actor says he says he realized how “finite” the Earth is from the trip, and how vital optimism is from Bezos. At 90, Shatner became the oldest person to fly to space.