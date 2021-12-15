Temple hires Stan Drayton off Texas staff as new head coach

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple hired Stan Drayton on Wednesday as its new football coach. Drayton joins Ron Dickerson as the only Black head coaches in Temple football history. Drayton spent five years at Texas where he was associate head coach and run game coordinator and has coached for nearly 30 years at all levels of football. Temple fired Rod Carey last month after three seasons. Temple is counting on Drayton to return it to bowl games. The Owls played in five straight bowl games from 2015-19.