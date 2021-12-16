Cowboys rookie Parsons focuses on next steps as praise grows

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons keeps his focus on what’s next as the praise grows. The former Penn State player has a shot at a couple of rookie records. Parsons also has a chance to be the first player in 40 years to sweep the NFL’s two biggest defensive awards, rookie and player of the year. Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is the last to do it. Parsons plays Taylor’s former team this week. The Cowboys visit the New York Giants on Sunday.