Taylor scores 19 as Texas A&M knocks off Oregon State 83-73

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Wade Taylor IV scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and Texas A&M defeated Oregon State 83-73. Taylor made 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point distance. Quenton Jackson, another reserve, added 16 points for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III had 16 points and Andre Gordon 11. Texas A&M pushed its seven-point halftime lead to 15 points early in the second half. The lead was 55-44 at the under-12 timeout but the Beavers had turnovers on their next four possessions and the Aggies’ lead ballooned to 68-45 by the under-8 timeout.