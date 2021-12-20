Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions

By PHILIP MARCELO and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city has called off its New Year’s Eve celebration, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate. The moves happened Monday as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays. Organizers of the New Year’s Eve party planned for downtown Los Angeles say there won’t be an in-person audience. The event will be livestreamed instead. In Rhode Island, a mask mandate went into effect for large indoor venues. And in Boston, anyone entering an indoor business will need to show proof of vaccination starting next month.