St. Vincent’s nurses’ vote Jan. 3 on deal to end strike

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nurses at a Massachusetts hospital who have been on strike for more than nine months are scheduled to vote next month on whether to ratify a tentative agreement with management that will end the work stoppage. The Massachusetts Nurses Association said Tuesday that the vote by nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester is scheduled for Jan. 3. The tentative agreement between about 700 hundred nurses at the hospital and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare was announced on Friday. The strike started on March 8, and according to the union, is the longest nurses’ strike in state history. Details of the proposed deal have not yet been publicly disclosed.