United Methodists to join in plan for Boy Scouts bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Congregations affiliated with the United Methodist Church have agreed to contribute $30 million to a fund for victims who say they were molested as youngsters in the Boy Scouts of America. A committee representing United Methodist churches that sponsored Scouting activities also agreed to help raise another $100 million for the fund. Jessica Lauria is an attorney for the BSA. She told a federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware about the planned agreement during a court hearing Tuesday. The proposed fund is expected to grow to more than $2.6 billion after insurance companies and churches made settlement agreements. More than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed in the case. Victims who say they were abused must vote on a settlement by Dec. 28.