So far, no chronic wasting disease found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says intensified testing in two parishes next to Arkansas has not found any deer with a lethal, slow and highly infectious fatal brain disease. A news release says 104 deer shot in Union Parish and 54 shot in Morehouse Parish have been tested since Arkansas authorities found chronic wasting disease in a deer taken near the state line. The LSU Diagnostic Laboratory has been sent 93 more heads of deer killed in Union Parish and 16 more from Morehouse Parish. The department wants to check 300 deer, and is 30 short of that goal.