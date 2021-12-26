Texans run past Chargers 41-29, ding LA’s playoff hopes

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and the Houston Texans took advantage of three turnovers to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29. Both teams were missing more than a dozen players because COVID-19 protocols. The Chargers’ playoff chances took a serious blow with the loss to the lowly, if recently improved, Texans. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley were among the major contributors on the COVID-19 list for LA. Houston had 16 players miss the game on the COVID-19 list. The Texans won consecutive games for the first time this season.