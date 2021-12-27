Porzingis powers Mavericks past Trail Blazers 132-117

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-117. Both teams were short-handed. The Mavericks were missing six players, including star Luka Doncic, in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Portland had seven players in the protocols, as well as head coach Chauncey Billups. Dwight Powell scored a season-high 22 points for Dallas, and Brandon Knight came off the bench to score 18 points. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 26 points. Nassir Little had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.