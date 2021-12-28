5 Texas centers run out of treatment effective for omicron

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infusion centers in five large Texas metros have exhausted their supply of the antibody drug that is most effective against the more-transmissible omicron variant. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and the Houston area have run out of sotrovimab, which is the monoclonal antibody treatment effective against omicron. The agency says the treatment cannot be offered until January, when the next shipment of the drug is expected to arrive from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said supply of the drug is extremely limited, and that additional doses won’t be available until the week of Jan 3rd.