Special ‘Sauce’: Bearcats’ lockdown CB faces biggest test

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner goes into the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama as one of the most feared cornerbacks in the country and in line to become the first Cincinnati player in 50 years taken in the first round of the NFL draft. He and Jim Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant are the top corner tandem in the FBS. The two will face their toughest test of the season against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and star receiver Jameson Williams. Gardner has never allowed a touchdown in more than 1,000 snaps in coverage over three seasons.