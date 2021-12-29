Tight ends take center stage in College Football Playoff

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tight ends could play a big role in the College Football Playoff this week when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Michigan and Georgia have combined this season to play 46% of their offensive snaps with multiple tight ends on the field. Alabama and Cincinnati don’t use theirs as often, but circumstances and matchups could mean more targets for the tight ends for both teams in the Cotton Bowl.