High-scoring Ole Miss meets stingy Baylor in Sugar Bowl

By The Associated Press

The Southeastern Conference’s most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The New Year’s Night matchup features Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral operating a scheme designed by coach Lane Kiffin that produces 506.7 yards per game. Baylor’s defense is run by coach Dave Aranda. He’s a former LSU defensive coordinator, and his Bears defense has held opponents nearly 12 points below their season average for their other games. The Bears and Rebels have met just once previously in 1975 at Baylor. The Bears won that game.