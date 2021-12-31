Morant scores 30, Grizzlies beat Spurs for 4th straight win

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Tyus Jones scored 18, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke each finished with 17 as Memphis pulled away in the second half. Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White each had 15 points to lead the Spurs. White added nine assists and Tre Jones finished with 13 points. Keita Bates-Diop had a career-high 11 rebounds.