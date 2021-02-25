Watch LIVE: Annunciation House briefing to discuss handling of asylum seekers to enter El Paso

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Annunciation House in El Paso was set to hold a briefing Thursday at 2 p.m. as it prepares to begin on Friday receiving asylum-seekers enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program who are now being allowed to enter the U.S.

The MPP, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program was implemented under the Trump administration and is now being brought to an end by President Biden. As part of the process of ending MPP, refugees waiting in Mexico whose asylum cases are still active and current will be allowed into the U.S. while they await immigration proceedings.

El Paso is one of three border cities designated as entry points for MPP refugees and the first of these refugees entering through El Paso will come in on Friday.

Given the national attention being given to the unwinding of the MPP program, the Annunciation House said its news conference on Thursday would provide information on the reception process of these refugees.