Texas Gov. Abbott alleges U.S. Border Patrol lacks access to virus vaccine

MISSION, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott, during a news conference Tuesday at the Texas-Mexico border to discuss the state’s border security efforts amid what the governor claims is an "ongoing humanitarian crisis," alleged that the Biden Administration was not providing access to Covid-19 vaccines to U.S. Border Patrol staff.

Abbott's remarks came after he took an aerial tour of the border and received a briefing from representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas National Guard.

Abbott previously announced that DPS would integrate with the Texas National Guard to "deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people" into the state in what is being called Operation Lone Star. In a release announcing that operation, Abbott accused the Biden administration of inviting illegal immigration.

"Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans," Abbott said. "We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis."