today at 10:47 am
Published 10:53 am

Watch LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott discusses unaccompanied kids at border

DALLAS, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to speak at 11 a.m. MT on Wednesday about the influx of unaccompanied children crossing into the state across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott is speaking in Dallas, one of two Texas cities the Biden administration has recently identified to host temporary shelters for thousands of migrant children.

The Washington Post reported the locations earlier this week following news of overcrowding at facilities in South Texas.

Texas Tribune

