Dozens evacuated in Juarez maquiladora explosion, fire

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A maquiladora caught fire in southern Juarez Saturday afternoon, sending a plume of thick smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles and leading to the evacuation of dozens of workers.

The Mexican news outlet El Diario reported an explosion was heard moments before large flames could be seen spreading in a warehouse of the BRP maquiladora of Libramiento Independencia. The factory makes all-terrain vehicles, commonly known as ATVs.

There was no immediate word as to whether any injuries or deaths had occurred.

Smoke from the fire was so intense it actually created clouds that were visible on radar and satellite, according to the National Weather Service office in El Paso. The smoke from Juarez could also be seen by many in east El Paso, prompting calls to the El Paso Fire Department which assured residents there were no active fires burning locally.

Juarez police cordoned off the area around the burning facility as workers were evacuated and firefighters attempted to get the blaze under control. No further details were available.

Science Saturday: Sometimes smoke can be so intense it can actually create clouds of its own. Check out these pyrocumulus clouds developing off a fire east of Juarez. This smoke is also visible on radar and satellite! #nmwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/CCX0Dy25zN — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) July 17, 2021