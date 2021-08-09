Mexican gunmen fire 20 shots across Rio Grande at Border Patrol agent in El Paso

Border

EL PASO, Texas – The FBI is investigating an incident in which Mexican gunmen fired an estimated 20 shots across the Rio Grande at a U.S. Border Patrol agent in El Paso, federal authorities confirmed Monday.

The agent took cover and wasn't injured in last week's gunfire, which came on the heels of a sign hung from a Juárez pedestrian bridge last month in which smugglers threatened border agents; the sign read "bullets can also cross the river and the (border) wall."

Officials said the shooting took place Friday around 3 a.m. while the agent was patrolling in an area east of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant; he heard gunshots and quickly drove his vehicle to cover.

"Camera operators confirmed the presence of two subjects with what appeared to be a rifle shooting north from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River," the Border Patrol said in a statement. "Approximately 20 rounds were fired towards the agent from approximately 150 yards away. The two subjects were then observed entering a sedan on the Mexican side and fleeing the scene."

While authorities said none of the rounds struck the agent, it was unclear whether any bullets pierced the agent's vehicle.

Mexican law enforcement officers responded that morning to the reports of gunshots, but were unable to find the shooters. The FBI didn't comment on the status of its investigation into the case.

This isn't the first time Mexican gunmen have opened fire on U.S. agents from across the border. In August of 2019, 50 shots were fired from Mexican territory at border agents on a boat patrol in the Rio Grande Valley; while their boat was struck by bullets - no agents were hurt.