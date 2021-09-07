Tsunami threat after 7.0 quake shakes Acapulco, Mexico City

Border

MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco. It was measured at an initial depth of 7.8 miles (12.6 kilometers).

There are no immediate reports from the quake zone.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rain night. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there are no early reports of significant damage in the city, though electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

The U.S. tsunami warning system reports there is a threat of a tsunami following the quake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More details to come...