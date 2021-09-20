Watch LIVE: Homeland Security chief speaks on Texas migrant crisis

Border

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Del Rio on Monday to discuss the effort to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge there after crossing over from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

The U.S. is currently flying the Haitians camped in the Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.

It's a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.