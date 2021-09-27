Watch LIVE: Annunciation House briefing on Haitian migrants in El Paso

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- In response to the transfer of large numbers of Haitian refugees from Del Río to El Paso and the release of many of these refugees in El Paso, officials with the Annunciation House shelter were holding a press briefing at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Last week there were as many 14,000 migrants camped out under a bridge in the south Texas border town of Del Rio.

Some of those migrants have been or will be expelled.

Nearly 2,000 of them have been sent 400 miles from Del Rio to El Paso to be processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has explained that some migrants are detained until they can see an immigration judge and some are given what he called "alternates to detention" - meaning they are released into the U.S.

That is why some of those Haitian migrants have been brought to El Paso as part of the process.