WATCH: El Paso CBP officials hold briefing on Mexico border reopening

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection was holding a briefing Friday to discuss the Texas-Mexico border reopening on Monday for non-essential travelers for the first time since March 2020.

CBP leadership was addressing border crossing requirements and how the change will be implemented locally. They warned to expect longer wait times to cross.

The Texas-Mexico border was closed for 20 months to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but now with the abundance of vaccine and a reduction of positive cases, the White House moved away from the restrictions.

Individuals crossing the border must adhere to the following requirements when crossing the border into the US at all ports of entry:

present proof of Covid-19 vaccination as outlined by CDC; and,

verbally attest to their non-essential travel and vaccination status.

The CDC has determined that for purposes of travel to the United States, vaccines accepted will include current FDA approved or authorized vaccines and World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listed vaccines. To date, there are currently seven vaccines that meet the CDC’s requirements, including: