Lawmakers discuss Senate border deal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lawmakers are weighing in on the Senate border security bill that was unveiled Sunday which also includes a foreign aid package.

The deal would largely implement limits along the U.S. southern border.

One of the changes included in the bill would allow the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on migrant crossings if they reach over 4,000 in one week.

Additionally, DHS would be required to take action if migrant crossings surpass 5,000 on an average day.

Another change is that asylum processing would be streamlined from years to only six months.

A spokesperson for Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said she is still reviewing the bill, and will not comment until she completes reviewing it thoroughly.

