On the Border

Lawmakers discuss Senate border deal

Immigrants at the US-Mexico Border
ABC News
Immigrants at the US-Mexico Border
By
today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lawmakers are weighing in on the Senate border security bill that was unveiled Sunday which also includes a foreign aid package.

The deal would largely implement limits along the U.S. southern border.

One of the changes included in the bill would allow the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on migrant crossings if they reach over 4,000 in one week.

Additionally, DHS would be required to take action if migrant crossings surpass 5,000 on an average day.

Another change is that asylum processing would be streamlined from years to only six months.

A spokesperson for Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said she is still reviewing the bill, and will not comment until she completes reviewing it thoroughly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

