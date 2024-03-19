Migrants on the border gathering at International Marker #36 to cross into the U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The number of migrant encounters in the El Paso sector has gone up in March compared to the first two months of 2024.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Spokesman Agent Orlando Marrero-Rubio, they've been averaging a total of 921 migrant encounters daily in March.

The El Paso sector is comprised of several U.S. Border Patrol stations that go from Fort Hancock, Texas to Lordsburg, New Mexico.

According to Agent Marrero-Rubio, in this same timeframe in Fiscal Year 2023, they had over 192,000 encounters. This year's fiscal year, they've had so far 96,000; that's a 50.2% decrease compared to last year.

On Monday, groups of about 200 migrants were seen on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande in front of the Border Safety Initiative (BSI) #36.

They were in front of the fence and razor wire placed by the Texas National Guard waiting to be allowed in U.S. land to turn themselves in to U.S. Immigration officials.

ABC-7 reached out to the Texas Military Department to learn why they had migrants in front of the fence, but we have not heard back from them.