Skip to Content
On the Border

Two Bodies Recovered in Doña Ana County, Monday Night

Sunland Park Fire Department
By
today at 7:54 AM
Published 8:19 AM

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- Two bodies were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol, Monday night.

According to Sunland Park Fire Department, they were called out on two separate occasions within Doña Ana County.

They say the first body was recovered off of Highway 9. The second body recovered off of Strauss Rd.

The Office of the Medical Investigator and Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content