Two Bodies Recovered in Doña Ana County, Monday Night

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- Two bodies were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol, Monday night.

According to Sunland Park Fire Department, they were called out on two separate occasions within Doña Ana County.

They say the first body was recovered off of Highway 9. The second body recovered off of Strauss Rd.

The Office of the Medical Investigator and Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story.