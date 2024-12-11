Local artist to create animated film of Juárez and the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Adrián Reyes is a local artist in Juárez who has recreated the city's most iconic places and locations in art, such as the Juárez Red "X", restaurants, and convenience stores, among other things.

Reyes recently presented his new and current project named 'Juárez Animado,' or Animated Juárez which aims to show Juárez in a cartoon movie in the future.

He recently presented a 1:30-minute film trailer where the city is shown with its peculiarities and places where residents might have a good memory of it. It took around six months to produce the film's teaser trailer and now Reyes has his eyes on the preproduction next year.

A 90-minute film is planned to recreate Juárez and its familiarities with the border, which is set to be completed in two or three years.

Complete story of Juárez's animated teaser in later newscasts.