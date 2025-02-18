Migrant border apprehensions lowest since May 2020, according to Trump administration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Migrant encounters and apprehensions on the Southwest border decreased in January compared to December 2024, this is according to the White House and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to newly released data from the CBP Southwest Land Border Encounters by Month dashboard, a total of 61,465 undocumented migrants were apprehended at the southern border in January, that's a 36% decline from the previous month.

The release says that number includes 29,116 apprehended along the border and 32,349 at ports of entry.

El Paso Sector saw 4,871 along the border and 5,344 at ports of entry.

"What we're seeing right here as state of the sector, it's a significant decrease in apprehensions throughout the El Paso sector," said Agent Orlando Marrero-Rubio, spokesman with Border Patrol El Paso Sector.

"When we compare fiscal year 2025, we already have to the the month of January, we are seeing 34,000 apprehensions. When we do the comparison, same time frame for fiscal year 2024, we were almost at 95,000 apprehensions back then. We're talking about a difference, a decrease of 62% of apprehensions daily here for the El Paso Sector," Agent Marreo Rubio added.

Border Patrol El Paso Sector also said that in December they had a daily average of apprehensions of about 160-170, today the daily average of apprehensions here is about 70.

"National security would not exist without border security, and that's our mission to secure the nation's border; that's why we exist. But also, we got to give credit to the collaboration that we receive daily from other law enforcement agencies and other first responder agencies in our sector, local, state, national, federal, and even international," Agent Marrero-Rubio said.