Chihuahua authorities find hundreds of uncremated bodies at Juárez crematorium

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (Fiscalía General del Estado) continues investigating a crematory business in Juárez that failed to comply with services already established with local funeral homes.

According to Chihuahua Attorney General César Jáuregui Moreno, 383 bodies and six additional human remains were found.

Mexican media outlets reported last week that this was a clandestine crematory, but Attorney General Jáuregui confirmed that the crematory possessed all three levels of government permits to operate. However, the Chihuahua state government stated that the crematory did not comply with these permits and was irresponsible.

"All the people there have funeral treatments," said Attorney General Jáuregui.

Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos, who was in Juárez over the weekend, said that the individuals working at the crematory were completely "irresponsible and unscrupulous people who misused these licenses and permits."

"It is a very serious issue, it is a matter of terror and it is an issue that never ceases to surprise us," said Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos.

"This is how the State Government is taking it, with that seriousness, with that force, taking the bull by the horns, facing dialogue with the relatives who want to come forward," Gov. Campos added.

Two people are now under arrest and in the custody of the A.G.'s office, the owner and the person in charge of this business, who are scheduled to have their arraignment hearings today at noon.

"They will be charged with the crimes of improper burial of corpses and also for some unnamed crimes established in the General Health Law, which have to do with the proper use of bodies and corpses that crematorium establishments have at their disposal," Attorney General Jáuregui added.