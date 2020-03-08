‘SNL’ mocks Fox News’ coverage of the coronavirus with the help of Elizabeth Warren

Biz/Tech

Elizabeth Warren met Elizabeth Warren on this week’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The NBC variety show kicked off Saturday night’s episode by having Kate McKinnon pull double duty by playing Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and Sen. Warren.

The cold open of this week’s broadcast started by mocking Fox News’ coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Tonight’s main story, I don’t know why, coronavirus,” McKinnon’s Ingraham said. She added that the left is trying to whip people into a “fear frenzy.”

“Look, coronavirus is an urban legend, and yes I said urban as a dog whistle,” McKinnon’s Ingraham said.

McKinnon’s Ingraham then presented a list of much bigger things for her audience to worry about like “fat Barbies,” “women who keep their maiden names,” “black marching bands” and “Harry Styles.”

McKinnon’s Ingraham then brought on her first guest: Judge Jeanine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong.

“Americans are not at risk, especially not our viewers who skew elderly, are in bad health, live cloistered together in homes specifically for sick people and have smoked their entire lives,” Strong’s Pirro said.

McKinnon’s Ingraham also spoke with Eric and Donald Trump Jr., played by Alex Moffat and Mikey Day, as well as former “Hardball” anchor Chris Matthews, played by Darrell Hammond, who retired from MSNBC this week after string of recent controversies.

“Welcome back to ‘Hardball,’ I’m Chris Matthews. Tonight my guest is Laura, a spooky blonde lady who lies to the elderly,” Hammond’s Matthews said.

“Chris, no, you’re on my show,” McKinnon’s Ingraham said.

McKinnon’s Ingraham ended her segment with the real Sen. Warren coming on. McKinnon’s Ingraham asked her how she’s been since ending her presidential campaign this week.

“I’m doing just fine,” Warren said. “My friends and family have been so supportive. They’ve been calling nonstop, asking, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘What do you need?’ ‘Were you electable?'”

McKinnon then quickly changed costumes going from Ingraham to dressing up like Warren in front of Warren.

“I wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all you’ve done in your lifetime,” McKinnon as Warren said.

“I’m not dead,” Warren responded. “I’m just in the Senate.”

The two then said the show’s famous catchphrase, “Live … from New York! It’s Saturday night!”