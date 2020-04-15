US retail sales slump 8.7% in March, deepest drop on record
Not surprisingly, Americans aren’t buying much beyond food and drink right now.
US retail sales slumped 8.7% in March, their worst monthly decline since the Census Bureau began collecting the data in 1992.
Excluding autos and gas, retail sales fell by 3.1%.
While retail trade fell overall, one category stood out: grocery store sales surged 27% in March.
But sales at clothing and accessories stores, meanwhile, dropped 50.5%.
