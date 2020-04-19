US stock futures fall ahead of another big week for corporate earnings

Biz/Tech

US stock futures fell Sunday evening, indicating that the market may not continue its rally from last week.

Dow futures were down 239 points, or nearly 1%. S&P 500 futures dropped almost 0.9% and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.7%.

Last week, Wall Street logged its second-straight week of gains. Investors appeared optimistic about a potential coronavirus treatment and discussions about reopening parts of the US economy. The surge came despite a dire GDP report from China and news that 22 million Americans have filed initial unemployment claims in the past four weeks.

The coming week will bring further information on how major US corporations have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as companies including Netflix, Delta Air Lines and Chipotle report earnings for the first three months of 2020.

But it could also bring needed relief for the country’s smaller businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNN’s Jake Tapper that an an agreement with Democratic congressional leaders could be reached Sunday to provide billions of dollars more to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.