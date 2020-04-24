BC-150-actives-e,
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|37045
|29.80
|29.47
|29.56+.06
|AlcoaCp
|14993
|7.45
|7.29
|7.37+.08
|Alibaba
|21162
|206.50
|204.04
|204.84—.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|29553
|4.85
|4.71
|4.75+.12
|Ambev .05e
|92883
|2.07
|2.00
|2.01—.11
|AEagleOut .55
|26333
|7.05
|6.77
|6.82—.18
|AmExp 1.72
|16803
|84.78
|81.61
|82.72+.26
|Annaly 1e
|12538
|5.93
|5.81
|5.88+.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|12649
|5.15
|4.90
|5.03+.12
|AnteroRes 1
|15151
|2.28
|2.16
|2.21+.03
|Apache .10f
|75553
|11.45
|10.98
|11.13+.63
|AuroraC
|23357
|.72
|.71
|.71—.00
|BPPLC 2.46f
|19665
|23.82
|23.43
|23.49+.11
|BcoBrad .06a
|36632
|3.36
|3.17
|3.20—.28
|BkofAm .72
|66071
|22.21
|21.92
|21.97+.10
|BriPCrds
|46739
|2.66
|2.65
|2.66—.01
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|50326
|27.67
|27.18
|27.39+.65
|BauschHl
|11818
|17.58
|16.68
|17.25+.93
|BaytexEg
|28906
|.31
|.28
|.28+.01
|Boeing
|49051
|137.57
|132.40
|132.72—5.02
|CalifRes
|26484
|3.25
|2.51
|2.74+.22
|CallonPet
|304720
|.70
|.60
|.63+.04
|CapOne 1.60
|18268
|56.80
|54.01
|55.84+3.23
|Carnival 2
|44209
|12.35
|12.01
|12.04—.13
|CarrGlbn
|11309
|15.88
|15.29
|15.41—.31
|Cemigpf .08e
|15061
|1.73
|1.61
|1.64—.16
|ChaparrE
|47058
|.41
|.32
|.34+.03
|ChesEngrs
|16996
|38.43
|32.68
|36.59+9.10
|Citigroup 2.04
|31419
|43.22
|42.36
|42.50+.04
|ClevCliffs .24
|12063
|4.11
|3.96
|3.98+.06
|CocaCola 1.64f
|13707
|45.63
|45.21
|45.24+.17
|Coeur
|14811
|3.82
|3.67
|3.74+.09
|DeltaAir
|52042
|22.68
|22.20
|22.35—.14
|DenburyR
|310765
|.48
|.36
|.40+.09
|DeutschBk .12e
|19052
|6.10
|5.98
|5.99—.20
|DevonE .44f
|14971
|11.23
|10.85
|10.95+.38
|DiamOffsh .50
|30645
|1.07
|.92
|.94+.11
|DxSCBearrs
|20339
|44.33
|42.45
|44.15+.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|20810
|11.13
|10.72
|11.09+.24
|DxGBullrs
|11629
|70.91
|68.57
|68.82+1.46
|DirSPBear
|77653
|11.60
|11.28
|11.55
|DrxSCBull .41e
|34202
|18.71
|17.92
|17.99—.05
|DrxSPBull
|36842
|32.65
|31.78
|31.91+.06
|Discover 1.76
|11198
|36.78
|35.35
|35.81+.99
|Disney 1.76
|14345
|101.92
|100.25
|100.70—.30
|EQTCorp .12
|65915
|13.45
|12.60
|12.78+.28
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|64514
|7.49
|7.23
|7.32+.27
|EnLinkLLC 1.03e
|13977
|1.79
|1.65
|1.72+.05
|EntProdPt 1.78f
|11051
|17.80
|17.32
|17.36+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|46436
|44.89
|44.23
|44.45+1.00
|FTSIntl
|97544
|.47
|.36
|.37+.08
|FordM
|54923
|4.96
|4.90
|4.90+.01
|ForumEn
|77647
|.41
|.35
|.36+.01
|FrptMcM
|73327
|8.58
|8.20
|8.42+.61
|GenElec .04
|74095
|6.60
|6.46
|6.48—.05
|Gerdau .02e
|19562
|2.14
|1.99
|1.99—.17
|GoldFLtd .01e
|16832
|8.36
|8.17
|8.28+.30
|Hallibrtn .72
|95071
|9.58
|9.18
|9.31+.39
|HarmonyG .05
|33878
|3.84
|3.71
|3.78+.23
|HeclaM .01e
|18995
|2.60
|2.49
|2.51+.04
|HertzGl
|63204
|3.86
|3.55
|3.59—.37
|HighPtRs
|52557
|.38
|.29
|.30+.03
|iPtShFut
|15663
|43.73
|43.04
|43.47—.59
|iShGold
|25508
|16.59
|16.52
|16.52—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|62826
|23.18
|22.09
|22.30—1.70
|iShSilver
|14895
|14.33
|14.19
|14.19—.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|30805
|35.74
|35.47
|35.49—.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16110
|55.04
|54.70
|54.73+.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|32445
|79.23
|78.55
|78.57—.49
|iShR2K 1.77e
|44170
|122.00
|120.25
|120.48+.14
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|16853
|51.45
|51.13
|51.16+.18
|Invesco 1.24
|33895
|7.70
|7.30
|7.69+.45
|InvMtgCap 2f
|14940
|2.80
|2.67
|2.69—.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|14579
|42.59
|42.27
|42.29—.16
|ItauUnH .26
|70372
|3.83
|3.69
|3.71—.30
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|18426
|90.91
|89.36
|89.47+.08
|JohnJn 4.04f
|11761
|156.30
|153.78
|153.85—1.66
|Keycorp .74
|12880
|10.99
|10.74
|10.77+.14
|KindMorg 1
|23006
|14.67
|14.31
|14.44+.23
|Kinrossg
|29874
|7.10
|6.88
|6.91+.04
|KosmosEn .18
|21947
|1.34
|1.21
|1.22+.01
|LaredoPet
|54501
|1.05
|.85
|.88+.12
|MFAFncl .80
|31711
|1.63
|1.60
|1.60—.03
|MGM Rsts .60f
|28325
|14.03
|13.53
|13.65—.13
|Macys
|24110
|4.97
|4.84
|4.90+.01
|MarathnO .20
|87244
|5.15
|4.98
|5.05+.21
|MarathPt 2.32f
|14896
|26.68
|25.66
|25.88—.06
|MorgStan 1.40
|14710
|38.00
|37.31
|37.49+.02
|NewResid 2
|25867
|5.39
|5.23
|5.30—.23
|NxTierOil
|26575
|2.65
|1.100
|2.13—.04
|NobleCorp .08
|29006
|.30
|.26
|.26+.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|17444
|3.41
|3.35
|3.36—.03
|NordicAm .13e
|53563
|5.88
|5.49
|5.73+.27
|NorwCruis
|25182
|11.48
|11.13
|11.19—.28
|OcciPet 3.16
|64827
|14.50
|14.09
|14.21+.34
|ONEOK 3.74f
|x11696
|29.46
|28.26
|28.42+.16
|Ovintvgrs .38
|22322
|5.32
|4.98
|5.01+.01
|PG&ECp
|11402
|11.06
|10.65
|10.69—.31
|PacifCstOil .31e
|11295
|.35
|.31
|.31+.02
|ParsleyEn .12
|14247
|8.61
|8.03
|8.05—.26
|Penney
|67635
|.26
|.23
|.26—.02
|PetrbrsA
|38430
|5.96
|5.83
|5.85—.32
|Petrobras
|49494
|6.12
|5.94
|5.98—.33
|Pfizer 1.52
|15239
|36.96
|36.79
|36.90+.21
|18820
|19.34
|18.87
|19.09+.24
|PrecDrill
|13693
|.40
|.36
|.38+.02
|PUltSP500
|22231
|34.57
|33.66
|33.76+.01
|ProctGam 3.16f
|14198
|119.76
|119.10
|119.30—.10
|ProShSP
|23469
|25.23
|25.00
|25.22+.01
|PrUShSP
|24507
|24.96
|24.52
|24.93+.04
|PrUShD3rs
|16283
|35.64
|34.65
|35.59—.01
|QEPRes .08
|58929
|.71
|.59
|.62+.06
|RylCarb 2.80
|22282
|37.48
|36.30
|36.48—.41
|SMEnergy .02m
|27997
|2.25
|1.95
|1.97+.12
|SpdrGold
|11933
|163.31
|162.61
|162.65—.69
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|90418
|281.29
|278.77
|279.00—.08
|Schlmbrg .50m
|41441
|17.40
|16.85
|17.02+.50
|SlackTcn
|13681
|27.18
|26.11
|26.33—.20
|SnapIncA
|126099
|16.01
|15.69
|15.70—.36
|SwstAirl .72
|11111
|30.43
|29.62
|29.64—.50
|SwstnEngy
|15746
|3.22
|3.11
|3.19+.13
|Square
|12648
|62.56
|61.61
|61.82
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11611
|58.51
|58.23
|58.32+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|42495
|35.54
|34.96
|35.06+.52
|SPDRFncl .46e
|41569
|21.71
|21.46
|21.50+.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12913
|58.13
|57.53
|57.68—.28
|Target 2.64
|12703
|106.08
|103.86
|105.54+1.68
|TetraTech
|20931
|.36
|.32
|.33+.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|12264
|10.26
|10.07
|10.20+.02
|Transocn
|101636
|1.08
|1.01
|1.02+.02
|21774
|28.07
|27.46
|27.57—.29
|UberTchn
|18663
|28.69
|28.14
|28.31—.02
|Unit
|42211
|.34
|.28
|.28+.00
|USOilFd
|296157
|2.73
|2.67
|2.69+.05
|Valaris
|71874
|.59
|.50
|.51+.05
|ValeSA .29e
|34942
|7.86
|7.64
|7.66—.21
|VanEGold .06e
|52877
|34.31
|33.73
|33.80+.38
|VanEJrGld
|16569
|42.42
|41.33
|41.40+.29
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15617
|35.27
|34.99
|35.03—.12
|Vereit .55
|22856
|4.69
|4.57
|4.65+.09
|VerizonCm 2.46
|25464
|57.78
|57.04
|57.14—.46
|VirgnGal
|15790
|16.85
|16.00
|16.15—.51
|W&TOff .40
|37631
|2.100
|2.77
|2.81+.11
|WPXEngy
|16954
|5.19
|4.90
|4.91+.03
|Wayfair
|12208
|115.60
|107.51
|113.46+8.83
|WellsFargo 2.04
|43661
|27.04
|26.69
|26.81+.28
|WhitngPet
|273685
|1.57
|1.25
|1.31—.38
|WmsCos 1.60f
|12045
|17.85
|17.56
|17.72+.21
|WldWEnt .48
|14077
|46.08
|43.71
|44.86+5.79
|Yamanag .05f
|24747
|4.89
|4.74
|4.77+.05
|—————————
