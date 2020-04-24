BC-150-actives-e,

Skip to Content
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.08f 37045 29.80 29.47 29.56+.06
AlcoaCp 14993 7.45 7.29 7.37+.08
Alibaba 21162 206.50 204.04 204.84—.40
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 29553 4.85 4.71 4.75+.12
Ambev .05e 92883 2.07 2.00 2.01—.11
AEagleOut .55 26333 7.05 6.77 6.82—.18
AmExp 1.72 16803 84.78 81.61 82.72+.26
Annaly 1e 12538 5.93 5.81 5.88+.01
AnteroMid .45e 12649 5.15 4.90 5.03+.12
AnteroRes 1 15151 2.28 2.16 2.21+.03
Apache .10f 75553 11.45 10.98 11.13+.63
AuroraC 23357 .72 .71 .71—.00
BPPLC 2.46f 19665 23.82 23.43 23.49+.11
BcoBrad .06a 36632 3.36 3.17 3.20—.28
BkofAm .72 66071 22.21 21.92 21.97+.10
BriPCrds 46739 2.66 2.65 2.66—.01
BarrickGld 2.82e
50326 27.67 27.18 27.39+.65
BauschHl 11818 17.58 16.68 17.25+.93
BaytexEg 28906 .31 .28 .28+.01
Boeing 49051 137.57 132.40 132.72—5.02
CalifRes 26484 3.25 2.51 2.74+.22
CallonPet 304720 .70 .60 .63+.04
CapOne 1.60 18268 56.80 54.01 55.84+3.23
Carnival 2 44209 12.35 12.01 12.04—.13
CarrGlbn 11309 15.88 15.29 15.41—.31
Cemigpf .08e 15061 1.73 1.61 1.64—.16
ChaparrE 47058 .41 .32 .34+.03
ChesEngrs 16996 38.43 32.68 36.59+9.10
Citigroup 2.04 31419 43.22 42.36 42.50+.04
ClevCliffs .24 12063 4.11 3.96 3.98+.06
CocaCola 1.64f 13707 45.63 45.21 45.24+.17
Coeur 14811 3.82 3.67 3.74+.09
DeltaAir 52042 22.68 22.20 22.35—.14
DenburyR 310765 .48 .36 .40+.09
DeutschBk .12e 19052 6.10 5.98 5.99—.20
DevonE .44f 14971 11.23 10.85 10.95+.38
DiamOffsh .50 30645 1.07 .92 .94+.11
DxSCBearrs 20339 44.33 42.45 44.15+.04
DxSOXBrrs 20810 11.13 10.72 11.09+.24
DxGBullrs 11629 70.91 68.57 68.82+1.46
DirSPBear 77653 11.60 11.28 11.55
DrxSCBull .41e
34202 18.71 17.92 17.99—.05
DrxSPBull 36842 32.65 31.78 31.91+.06
Discover 1.76 11198 36.78 35.35 35.81+.99
Disney 1.76 14345 101.92 100.25 100.70—.30
EQTCorp .12 65915 13.45 12.60 12.78+.28
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 64514 7.49 7.23 7.32+.27
EnLinkLLC 1.03e 13977 1.79 1.65 1.72+.05
EntProdPt 1.78f 11051 17.80 17.32 17.36+.17
ExxonMbl 3.48 46436 44.89 44.23 44.45+1.00
FTSIntl 97544 .47 .36 .37+.08
FordM 54923 4.96 4.90 4.90+.01
ForumEn 77647 .41 .35 .36+.01
FrptMcM 73327 8.58 8.20 8.42+.61
GenElec .04 74095 6.60 6.46 6.48—.05
Gerdau .02e 19562 2.14 1.99 1.99—.17
GoldFLtd .01e 16832 8.36 8.17 8.28+.30
Hallibrtn .72 95071 9.58 9.18 9.31+.39
HarmonyG .05 33878 3.84 3.71 3.78+.23
HeclaM .01e 18995 2.60 2.49 2.51+.04
HertzGl 63204 3.86 3.55 3.59—.37
HighPtRs 52557 .38 .29 .30+.03
iPtShFut 15663 43.73 43.04 43.47—.59
iShGold 25508 16.59 16.52 16.52—.05
iShBrazil .67e 62826 23.18 22.09 22.30—1.70
iShSilver 14895 14.33 14.19 14.19—.02
iShEMkts .59e 30805 35.74 35.47 35.49—.14
iSEafe 1.66e 16110 55.04 54.70 54.73+.15
iShiBxHYB 5.09 32445 79.23 78.55 78.57—.49
iShR2K 1.77e 44170 122.00 120.25 120.48+.14
iShCorEafe 1.56e
16853 51.45 51.13 51.16+.18
Invesco 1.24 33895 7.70 7.30 7.69+.45
InvMtgCap 2f 14940 2.80 2.67 2.69—.06
iShCorEM .95e 14579 42.59 42.27 42.29—.16
ItauUnH .26 70372 3.83 3.69 3.71—.30
JPMorgCh 3.20 18426 90.91 89.36 89.47+.08
JohnJn 4.04f 11761 156.30 153.78 153.85—1.66
Keycorp .74 12880 10.99 10.74 10.77+.14
KindMorg 1 23006 14.67 14.31 14.44+.23
Kinrossg 29874 7.10 6.88 6.91+.04
KosmosEn .18 21947 1.34 1.21 1.22+.01
LaredoPet 54501 1.05 .85 .88+.12
MFAFncl .80 31711 1.63 1.60 1.60—.03
MGM Rsts .60f 28325 14.03 13.53 13.65—.13
Macys 24110 4.97 4.84 4.90+.01
MarathnO .20 87244 5.15 4.98 5.05+.21
MarathPt 2.32f
14896 26.68 25.66 25.88—.06
MorgStan 1.40 14710 38.00 37.31 37.49+.02
NewResid 2 25867 5.39 5.23 5.30—.23
NxTierOil 26575 2.65 1.100 2.13—.04
NobleCorp .08 29006 .30 .26 .26+.01
NokiaCp .19e 17444 3.41 3.35 3.36—.03
NordicAm .13e 53563 5.88 5.49 5.73+.27
NorwCruis 25182 11.48 11.13 11.19—.28
OcciPet 3.16 64827 14.50 14.09 14.21+.34
ONEOK 3.74f x11696 29.46 28.26 28.42+.16
Ovintvgrs .38 22322 5.32 4.98 5.01+.01
PG&ECp 11402 11.06 10.65 10.69—.31
PacifCstOil .31e 11295 .35 .31 .31+.02
ParsleyEn .12 14247 8.61 8.03 8.05—.26
Penney 67635 .26 .23 .26—.02
PetrbrsA 38430 5.96 5.83 5.85—.32
Petrobras 49494 6.12 5.94 5.98—.33
Pfizer 1.52 15239 36.96 36.79 36.90+.21
Pinterest 18820 19.34 18.87 19.09+.24
PrecDrill 13693 .40 .36 .38+.02
PUltSP500 22231 34.57 33.66 33.76+.01
ProctGam 3.16f
14198 119.76 119.10 119.30—.10
ProShSP 23469 25.23 25.00 25.22+.01
PrUShSP 24507 24.96 24.52 24.93+.04
PrUShD3rs 16283 35.64 34.65 35.59—.01
QEPRes .08 58929 .71 .59 .62+.06
RylCarb 2.80 22282 37.48 36.30 36.48—.41
SMEnergy .02m 27997 2.25 1.95 1.97+.12
SpdrGold 11933 163.31 162.61 162.65—.69
S&P500ETF 4.13e
90418 281.29 278.77 279.00—.08
Schlmbrg .50m 41441 17.40 16.85 17.02+.50
SlackTcn 13681 27.18 26.11 26.33—.20
SnapIncA 126099 16.01 15.69 15.70—.36
SwstAirl .72 11111 30.43 29.62 29.64—.50
SwstnEngy 15746 3.22 3.11 3.19+.13
Square 12648 62.56 61.61 61.82
SPCnSt 1.28e 11611 58.51 58.23 58.32+.23
SPEngy 2.04e 42495 35.54 34.96 35.06+.52
SPDRFncl .46e 41569 21.71 21.46 21.50+.07
SPUtil 1.55e 12913 58.13 57.53 57.68—.28
Target 2.64 12703 106.08 103.86 105.54+1.68
TetraTech 20931 .36 .32 .33+.04
TevaPhrm .73e 12264 10.26 10.07 10.20+.02
Transocn 101636 1.08 1.01 1.02+.02
Twitter 21774 28.07 27.46 27.57—.29
UberTchn 18663 28.69 28.14 28.31—.02
Unit 42211 .34 .28 .28+.00
USOilFd 296157 2.73 2.67 2.69+.05
Valaris 71874 .59 .50 .51+.05
ValeSA .29e 34942 7.86 7.64 7.66—.21
VanEGold .06e 52877 34.31 33.73 33.80+.38
VanEJrGld 16569 42.42 41.33 41.40+.29
VangEmg 1.10e 15617 35.27 34.99 35.03—.12
Vereit .55 22856 4.69 4.57 4.65+.09
VerizonCm 2.46 25464 57.78 57.04 57.14—.46
VirgnGal 15790 16.85 16.00 16.15—.51
W&TOff .40 37631 2.100 2.77 2.81+.11
WPXEngy 16954 5.19 4.90 4.91+.03
Wayfair 12208 115.60 107.51 113.46+8.83
WellsFargo 2.04 43661 27.04 26.69 26.81+.28
WhitngPet 273685 1.57 1.25 1.31—.38
WmsCos 1.60f 12045 17.85 17.56 17.72+.21
WldWEnt .48 14077 46.08 43.71 44.86+5.79
Yamanag .05f 24747 4.89 4.74 4.77+.05
