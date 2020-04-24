BC-150-actives-f,
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|355399
|29.95
|29.15
|29.71+.21
|AbbottLab 1.44
|90142
|94.58
|92.78
|94.06+.12
|AlcoaCp
|112865
|7.45
|7.02
|7.15—.14
|Alibaba
|146673
|206.50
|202.82
|204.36—.88
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|256802
|4.85
|4.56
|4.64+.01
|Altria 3.36
|86236
|39.57
|38.69
|39.42+.97
|Ambev .05e
|609591
|2.07
|1.90
|2.00—.12
|AEagleOut .55
|185022
|7.05
|6.54
|6.83—.16
|AmExp 1.72
|91244
|84.78
|81.31
|83.17+.71
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|92950
|23.70
|22.47
|23.35+.69
|Annaly 1e
|121060
|5.95
|5.75
|5.92+.05
|AnteroMid .45e
|87019
|5.15
|4.63
|4.75—.16
|AnteroRes 1
|105815
|2.28
|2.09
|2.25+.07
|Apache .10f
|399443
|11.45
|10.16
|10.69+.19
|BPPLC 2.46f
|131607
|23.82
|23.04
|23.39+.01
|BcoBrad .06a
|248222
|3.36
|3.02
|3.12—.36
|BkofAm .72
|476106
|22.30
|21.67
|22.18+.31
|BriPCrds
|217200
|2.66
|2.65
|2.66
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|276129
|27.67
|26.80
|27.10+.36
|Boeing
|358036
|137.57
|128.33
|128.98—8.76
|BrMySq 1.80
|104580
|62.55
|61.26
|62.25+1.30
|CabotO&G .40f
|91579
|20.76
|20.14
|20.44+.40
|CapOne 1.60
|91795
|57.28
|54.01
|56.15+3.54
|Carnival 2
|390484
|12.35
|11.62
|11.91—.26
|CarrGlbn
|173898
|16.67
|15.29
|16.25+.53
|Cemex .29t
|107383
|1.97
|1.85
|1.86—.06
|Cemigpf .08e
|106845
|1.73
|1.51
|1.54—.26
|CenovusE .25
|90739
|3.31
|2.94
|3.05—.06
|Chevron 5.16f
|91752
|88.79
|85.77
|87.01+.21
|Citigroup 2.04
|262795
|43.34
|41.73
|43.10+.64
|CocaCola 1.64f
|150533
|45.75
|45.12
|45.43+.36
|Coeur
|86530
|3.82
|3.42
|3.60—.05
|ConocoPhil 1.68
|86825
|37.30
|35.78
|36.09—.09
|Coty .50
|121605
|6.36
|5.92
|6.27+.34
|DeltaAir
|436708
|22.68
|21.75
|22.41—.07
|DevonE .44f
|160088
|11.23
|10.19
|10.52—.05
|DxSCBearrs
|134363
|44.49
|41.05
|41.89—2.22
|DxSOXBrrs
|113370
|11.13
|10.08
|10.14—.71
|DirSPBear
|499259
|11.63
|10.99
|11.07—.48
|DrxSCBull .41e
|196894
|19.29
|17.85
|18.93+.89
|DrxSPBull
|239707
|33.47
|31.68
|33.24+1.39
|Disney 1.76
|135879
|101.92
|99.52
|101.19+.19
|EQTCorp .12
|258348
|13.64
|12.39
|13.39+.89
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|427345
|7.49
|7.02
|7.19+.14
|EntProdPt 1.78f
|110757
|17.80
|16.72
|16.81—.38
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|286485
|44.89
|43.13
|43.73+.28
|FordM
|542489
|4.96
|4.80
|4.87—.02
|FrptMcM
|346334
|8.62
|8.20
|8.48+.67
|Gap .97
|141262
|7.25
|6.60
|6.90—.20
|GenElec .04
|1552590
|6.60
|6.25
|6.26—.26
|GenMotors 1.52
|119853
|22.24
|21.54
|21.95+.43
|Gerdau .02e
|143035
|2.14
|1.90
|1.95—.21
|GoldFLtd .01e
|112508
|8.36
|7.82
|8.16+.18
|HPInc .48m
|112545
|15.05
|14.76
|15.00+.38
|Hallibrtn .72
|461076
|9.58
|8.72
|8.86—.06
|HarmonyG .05
|119122
|3.84
|3.58
|3.77+.22
|HeclaM .01e
|88315
|2.60
|2.37
|2.47
|HertzGl
|447363
|3.99
|3.42
|3.71—.24
|HPEnt .60e
|93764
|9.58
|9.24
|9.53+.26
|HostHotls .85a
|103703
|11.36
|10.81
|11.10+.29
|iPtShFut
|147511
|43.80
|41.46
|41.52—2.54
|iShGold
|215700
|16.59
|16.34
|16.50—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|442325
|23.18
|21.15
|22.16—1.84
|iShSilver
|151216
|14.33
|14.01
|14.21
|iShChinaLC .87e
|127832
|38.19
|37.89
|38.19+.38
|iShEMkts .59e
|305534
|35.74
|35.25
|35.58—.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|149854
|130.20
|129.21
|129.90—.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|304451
|55.26
|54.57
|55.21+.63
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|379095
|79.23
|78.16
|78.32—.74
|iShR2K 1.77e
|271406
|122.41
|120.09
|122.41+2.07
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|110722
|51.66
|51.00
|51.62+.64
|Invesco 1.24
|201276
|7.85
|7.30
|7.80+.56
|InvMtgCap 2f
|98132
|2.80
|2.50
|2.66—.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|136243
|42.59
|42.01
|42.39—.06
|ItauUnH .26
|606461
|3.83
|3.59
|3.66—.34
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|158031
|91.10
|88.49
|90.71+1.32
|JohnJn 4.04f
|86031
|156.30
|153.64
|154.86—.65
|Keycorp .74
|120715
|11.06
|10.66
|10.90+.27
|Kimco 1.12
|95531
|8.97
|8.38
|8.60—.04
|KindMorg 1
|186822
|14.86
|14.13
|14.62+.41
|Kinrossg
|197409
|7.10
|6.70
|7.09+.22
|Kohls 2.82f
|133935
|16.45
|15.12
|15.80—.32
|KosmosEn .18
|136957
|1.34
|1.12
|1.18—.03
|LBrands 1.20
|87366
|10.97
|10.05
|10.31—.32
|LVSands 3.08
|152492
|46.37
|43.29
|43.78—2.18
|MFAFncl .80
|239797
|1.63
|1.47
|1.57—.06
|MGM Rsts .60f
|191254
|14.13
|13.50
|13.94+.16
|MPLXLP 2.75f
|97230
|17.52
|16.23
|16.67—.33
|Macys
|299878
|5.12
|4.76
|5.02+.13
|MarathnO .20
|527972
|5.15
|4.75
|4.93+.09
|MarathPt 2.32f
|100459
|26.68
|25.40
|25.76—.18
|MorgStan 1.40
|85658
|38.19
|37.26
|37.97+.50
|NewResid 2
|152909
|5.39
|4.95
|5.22—.30
|NokiaCp .19e
|163562
|3.41
|3.31
|3.39
|NordicAm .13e
|177920
|5.89
|5.49
|5.85+.39
|NorwCruis
|222564
|11.48
|10.66
|10.86—.61
|OcciPet 3.16
|409416
|14.50
|13.48
|13.81—.06
|ONEOK 3.74f
|x89297
|29.46
|27.48
|27.66—.60
|Oracle .96
|94034
|53.05
|51.96
|53.01+1.04
|Ovintvgrs .38
|90282
|5.32
|4.56
|4.72—.28
|ParkHot 1.80
|86112
|7.54
|7.05
|7.41+.22
|ParsleyEn .12
|123212
|8.61
|7.77
|8.32+.02
|Pebblebrk .04m
|196028
|11.30
|10.32
|10.55+.13
|PetrbrsA
|316493
|5.96
|5.44
|5.63—.54
|Petrobras
|537166
|6.12
|5.51
|5.66—.65
|Pfizer 1.52
|164622
|37.43
|36.79
|37.38+.69
|167496
|20.70
|18.87
|20.62+1.77
|PUltSP500
|142823
|35.43
|33.56
|35.18+1.43
|PrUShCrd
|91121
|47.90
|40.76
|45.10+3.00
|ProctGam 3.16f
|127487
|119.76
|118.62
|118.78—.62
|ProShSP
|159221
|25.26
|24.79
|24.85—.36
|PrUShSP
|155112
|25.01
|24.08
|24.20—.69
|PrUShD3rs
|134166
|36.01
|34.15
|34.36—1.24
|RangeRs .08
|124150
|5.35
|4.93
|5.25+.11
|RegionsFn .62
|168555
|10.00
|9.40
|9.79+.37
|RylCarb 2.80
|147689
|37.48
|35.00
|35.68—1.20
|SMEnergy .02m
|92802
|2.25
|1.81
|1.84—.01
|SpdrGold
|111969
|163.31
|160.89
|162.64—.70
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|849606
|283.70
|278.50
|282.97+3.89
|Schlmbrg .50m
|227052
|17.40
|15.98
|16.11—.41
|SimonProp 8.40
|101022
|53.64
|48.63
|51.49—1.66
|SlackTcn
|109354
|27.18
|25.62
|26.06—.47
|SnapIncA
|653383
|16.22
|15.58
|16.00—.06
|SwstAirl .72
|149650
|30.43
|28.80
|29.33—.81
|SwstnEngy
|162751
|3.22
|2.97
|3.14+.08
|Square
|96203
|62.56
|61.04
|62.01+.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|96383
|58.90
|58.23
|58.71+.62
|SPEngy 2.04e
|324276
|35.54
|34.07
|34.62+.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|338217
|21.83
|21.33
|21.74+.31
|SPUtil 1.55e
|119867
|58.57
|57.31
|58.32+.36
|Synchrony .88
|122236
|17.02
|16.19
|16.97+.87
|TJX .92
|93728
|46.55
|44.87
|46.05+.31
|TevaPhrm .73e
|91675
|10.31
|10.04
|10.22+.04
|158917
|28.84
|27.46
|28.74+.88
|UberTchn
|206132
|29.59
|28.14
|29.49+1.16
|USOilFd
|1818943
|2.73
|2.51
|2.57—.07
|ValeSA .29e
|454755
|7.86
|7.36
|7.67—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|405613
|34.31
|32.96
|33.93+.51
|VanEJrGld
|119741
|42.42
|40.08
|41.70+.59
|VangEmg 1.10e
|152723
|35.27
|34.79
|35.09—.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|145620
|34.75
|34.32
|34.70+.37
|Vereit .55
|301934
|4.80
|4.57
|4.68+.12
|VerizonCm 2.46
|153692
|57.99
|56.83
|57.93+.34
|W&TOff .40
|137301
|2.100
|2.54
|2.55—.15
|WPXEngy
|113238
|5.19
|4.61
|4.82—.06
|WellsFargo 2.04
|351251
|27.29
|26.37
|26.92+.39
|WstnUnion .90f
|86034
|19.21
|18.16
|18.50—.54
|WhitngPet
|947174
|1.57
|1.02
|1.12—.56
|WmsCos 1.60f
|114832
|18.40
|17.48
|18.28+.77
|Yamanag .05f
|226505
|4.89
|4.59
|4.76+.04
