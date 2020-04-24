BC-150-actives-f,

Skip to Content
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AT&TInc 2.08f 355399 29.95 29.15 29.71+.21
AbbottLab 1.44 90142 94.58 92.78 94.06+.12
AlcoaCp 112865 7.45 7.02 7.15—.14
Alibaba 146673 206.50 202.82 204.36—.88
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 256802 4.85 4.56 4.64+.01
Altria 3.36 86236 39.57 38.69 39.42+.97
Ambev .05e 609591 2.07 1.90 2.00—.12
AEagleOut .55 185022 7.05 6.54 6.83—.16
AmExp 1.72 91244 84.78 81.31 83.17+.71
AmIntlGrp 1.28 92950 23.70 22.47 23.35+.69
Annaly 1e 121060 5.95 5.75 5.92+.05
AnteroMid .45e 87019 5.15 4.63 4.75—.16
AnteroRes 1 105815 2.28 2.09 2.25+.07
Apache .10f 399443 11.45 10.16 10.69+.19
BPPLC 2.46f 131607 23.82 23.04 23.39+.01
BcoBrad .06a 248222 3.36 3.02 3.12—.36
BkofAm .72 476106 22.30 21.67 22.18+.31
BriPCrds 217200 2.66 2.65 2.66
BarrickGld 2.82e
276129 27.67 26.80 27.10+.36
Boeing 358036 137.57 128.33 128.98—8.76
BrMySq 1.80 104580 62.55 61.26 62.25+1.30
CabotO&G .40f 91579 20.76 20.14 20.44+.40
CapOne 1.60 91795 57.28 54.01 56.15+3.54
Carnival 2 390484 12.35 11.62 11.91—.26
CarrGlbn 173898 16.67 15.29 16.25+.53
Cemex .29t 107383 1.97 1.85 1.86—.06
Cemigpf .08e 106845 1.73 1.51 1.54—.26
CenovusE .25 90739 3.31 2.94 3.05—.06
Chevron 5.16f 91752 88.79 85.77 87.01+.21
Citigroup 2.04 262795 43.34 41.73 43.10+.64
CocaCola 1.64f 150533 45.75 45.12 45.43+.36
Coeur 86530 3.82 3.42 3.60—.05
ConocoPhil 1.68 86825 37.30 35.78 36.09—.09
Coty .50 121605 6.36 5.92 6.27+.34
DeltaAir 436708 22.68 21.75 22.41—.07
DevonE .44f 160088 11.23 10.19 10.52—.05
DxSCBearrs 134363 44.49 41.05 41.89—2.22
DxSOXBrrs 113370 11.13 10.08 10.14—.71
DirSPBear 499259 11.63 10.99 11.07—.48
DrxSCBull .41e
196894 19.29 17.85 18.93+.89
DrxSPBull 239707 33.47 31.68 33.24+1.39
Disney 1.76 135879 101.92 99.52 101.19+.19
EQTCorp .12 258348 13.64 12.39 13.39+.89
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 427345 7.49 7.02 7.19+.14
EntProdPt 1.78f
110757 17.80 16.72 16.81—.38
ExxonMbl 3.48 286485 44.89 43.13 43.73+.28
FordM 542489 4.96 4.80 4.87—.02
FrptMcM 346334 8.62 8.20 8.48+.67
Gap .97 141262 7.25 6.60 6.90—.20
GenElec .04 1552590 6.60 6.25 6.26—.26
GenMotors 1.52
119853 22.24 21.54 21.95+.43
Gerdau .02e 143035 2.14 1.90 1.95—.21
GoldFLtd .01e 112508 8.36 7.82 8.16+.18
HPInc .48m 112545 15.05 14.76 15.00+.38
Hallibrtn .72 461076 9.58 8.72 8.86—.06
HarmonyG .05 119122 3.84 3.58 3.77+.22
HeclaM .01e 88315 2.60 2.37 2.47
HertzGl 447363 3.99 3.42 3.71—.24
HPEnt .60e 93764 9.58 9.24 9.53+.26
HostHotls .85a 103703 11.36 10.81 11.10+.29
iPtShFut 147511 43.80 41.46 41.52—2.54
iShGold 215700 16.59 16.34 16.50—.07
iShBrazil .67e 442325 23.18 21.15 22.16—1.84
iShSilver 151216 14.33 14.01 14.21
iShChinaLC .87e
127832 38.19 37.89 38.19+.38
iShEMkts .59e 305534 35.74 35.25 35.58—.05
iShiBoxIG 3.87
149854 130.20 129.21 129.90—.09
iSEafe 1.66e 304451 55.26 54.57 55.21+.63
iShiBxHYB 5.09
379095 79.23 78.16 78.32—.74
iShR2K 1.77e
271406 122.41 120.09 122.41+2.07
iShCorEafe 1.56e
110722 51.66 51.00 51.62+.64
Invesco 1.24 201276 7.85 7.30 7.80+.56
InvMtgCap 2f 98132 2.80 2.50 2.66—.09
iShCorEM .95e 136243 42.59 42.01 42.39—.06
ItauUnH .26 606461 3.83 3.59 3.66—.34
JPMorgCh 3.20
158031 91.10 88.49 90.71+1.32
JohnJn 4.04f 86031 156.30 153.64 154.86—.65
Keycorp .74 120715 11.06 10.66 10.90+.27
Kimco 1.12 95531 8.97 8.38 8.60—.04
KindMorg 1 186822 14.86 14.13 14.62+.41
Kinrossg 197409 7.10 6.70 7.09+.22
Kohls 2.82f 133935 16.45 15.12 15.80—.32
KosmosEn .18 136957 1.34 1.12 1.18—.03
LBrands 1.20 87366 10.97 10.05 10.31—.32
LVSands 3.08 152492 46.37 43.29 43.78—2.18
MFAFncl .80 239797 1.63 1.47 1.57—.06
MGM Rsts .60f 191254 14.13 13.50 13.94+.16
MPLXLP 2.75f 97230 17.52 16.23 16.67—.33
Macys 299878 5.12 4.76 5.02+.13
MarathnO .20 527972 5.15 4.75 4.93+.09
MarathPt 2.32f
100459 26.68 25.40 25.76—.18
MorgStan 1.40 85658 38.19 37.26 37.97+.50
NewResid 2 152909 5.39 4.95 5.22—.30
NokiaCp .19e 163562 3.41 3.31 3.39
NordicAm .13e 177920 5.89 5.49 5.85+.39
NorwCruis 222564 11.48 10.66 10.86—.61
OcciPet 3.16 409416 14.50 13.48 13.81—.06
ONEOK 3.74f x89297 29.46 27.48 27.66—.60
Oracle .96 94034 53.05 51.96 53.01+1.04
Ovintvgrs .38 90282 5.32 4.56 4.72—.28
ParkHot 1.80 86112 7.54 7.05 7.41+.22
ParsleyEn .12 123212 8.61 7.77 8.32+.02
Pebblebrk .04m
196028 11.30 10.32 10.55+.13
PetrbrsA 316493 5.96 5.44 5.63—.54
Petrobras 537166 6.12 5.51 5.66—.65
Pfizer 1.52 164622 37.43 36.79 37.38+.69
Pinterest 167496 20.70 18.87 20.62+1.77
PUltSP500 142823 35.43 33.56 35.18+1.43
PrUShCrd 91121 47.90 40.76 45.10+3.00
ProctGam 3.16f
127487 119.76 118.62 118.78—.62
ProShSP 159221 25.26 24.79 24.85—.36
PrUShSP 155112 25.01 24.08 24.20—.69
PrUShD3rs 134166 36.01 34.15 34.36—1.24
RangeRs .08 124150 5.35 4.93 5.25+.11
RegionsFn .62 168555 10.00 9.40 9.79+.37
RylCarb 2.80 147689 37.48 35.00 35.68—1.20
SMEnergy .02m 92802 2.25 1.81 1.84—.01
SpdrGold 111969 163.31 160.89 162.64—.70
S&P500ETF 4.13e
849606 283.70 278.50 282.97+3.89
Schlmbrg .50m 227052 17.40 15.98 16.11—.41
SimonProp 8.40
101022 53.64 48.63 51.49—1.66
SlackTcn 109354 27.18 25.62 26.06—.47
SnapIncA 653383 16.22 15.58 16.00—.06
SwstAirl .72 149650 30.43 28.80 29.33—.81
SwstnEngy 162751 3.22 2.97 3.14+.08
Square 96203 62.56 61.04 62.01+.19
SPCnSt 1.28e 96383 58.90 58.23 58.71+.62
SPEngy 2.04e 324276 35.54 34.07 34.62+.08
SPDRFncl .46e
338217 21.83 21.33 21.74+.31
SPUtil 1.55e 119867 58.57 57.31 58.32+.36
Synchrony .88 122236 17.02 16.19 16.97+.87
TJX .92 93728 46.55 44.87 46.05+.31
TevaPhrm .73e 91675 10.31 10.04 10.22+.04
Twitter 158917 28.84 27.46 28.74+.88
UberTchn 206132 29.59 28.14 29.49+1.16
USOilFd 1818943 2.73 2.51 2.57—.07
ValeSA .29e 454755 7.86 7.36 7.67—.19
VanEGold .06e 405613 34.31 32.96 33.93+.51
VanEJrGld 119741 42.42 40.08 41.70+.59
VangEmg 1.10e
152723 35.27 34.79 35.09—.05
VangFTSE 1.10e
145620 34.75 34.32 34.70+.37
Vereit .55 301934 4.80 4.57 4.68+.12
VerizonCm 2.46
153692 57.99 56.83 57.93+.34
W&TOff .40 137301 2.100 2.54 2.55—.15
WPXEngy 113238 5.19 4.61 4.82—.06
WellsFargo 2.04
351251 27.29 26.37 26.92+.39
WstnUnion .90f 86034 19.21 18.16 18.50—.54
WhitngPet 947174 1.57 1.02 1.12—.56
WmsCos 1.60f 114832 18.40 17.48 18.28+.77
Yamanag .05f 226505 4.89 4.59 4.76+.04

Associated Press

