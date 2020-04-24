Skip to Content
Biz/Tech
By
New
Published 10:08 am

BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.08f 172068 29.95 29.15 29.20—.31
AlcoaCp 44270 7.45 7.12 7.14—.16
Alibaba 62693 206.50 202.82 203.52—1.72
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 102770 4.85 4.56 4.62—.01
Ambev .05e 339586 2.07 1.90 1.95—.17
AEagleOut .55 70586 7.05 6.68 6.72—.28
AmExp 1.72 39379 84.78 81.53 81.61—.85
Annaly 1e 42888 5.95 5.80 5.80—.07
AnteroRes 1 43905 2.28 2.09 2.15—.03
Apache .10f 219311 11.45 10.16 10.46—.04
AuroraC 89691 .72 .70 .70—.02
BPPLC 2.46f 71388 23.82 23.06 23.24—.14
BcoBrad .06a 124002 3.36 3.02 3.13—.35
BkofAm .72 213856 22.21 21.67 21.83—.04
BriPCrds 118416 2.66 2.65 2.65—.01
BarrickGld 2.82e
148216 27.67 26.80 27.03+.29
BaytexEg 59137 .31 .26 .27—.00
Boeing 173043 137.57 128.33 128.47—9.27
BrMySq 1.80 36205 62.33 61.26 61.100+1.05
CalifRes 53966 3.25 2.26 2.30—.22
CallonPet 587418 .70 .53 .58—.02
CapOne 1.60 37567 56.80 54.01 54.50+1.89
Carnival 2 167501 12.35 11.68 11.69—.49
CarrGlbn 46666 15.88 15.29 15.53—.19
Cemigpf .08e 50809 1.73 1.51 1.54—.26
CenovusE .25 36348 3.31 2.97 2.98—.13
ChaparrE 71931 .41 .31 .32+.01
ChesEngrs 47049 40.69 32.68 36.40+8.91
Citigroup 2.04 100307 43.22 41.73 41.90—.56
ClevCliffs .24 36757 4.11 3.75 3.78—.14
CocaCola 1.64f 52189 45.63 45.13 45.19+.12
Coeur 44929 3.82 3.46 3.47—.19
CredSuiss 1.22e 37383 8.06 7.91 7.97+.09
DeltaAir 166209 22.68 21.87 21.92—.56
DenburyR 652233 .48 .32 .34+.04
DeutschBk .12e 36657 6.10 5.84 5.91—.28
DevonE .44f 47478 11.23 10.32 10.37—.20
DiamOffsh .50 56117 1.07 .86 .93+.10
DxSCBearrs 54919 44.49 42.45 43.82—.29
DxSOXBrrs 48888 11.13 10.63 10.66—.19
DxGBullrs 37003 70.91 65.46 65.96—1.40
DirSPBear 211422 11.63 11.28 11.52—.03
DrxSCBull .41e
86997 18.71 17.85 18.15+.11
DrxSPBull 109281 32.65 31.68 31.99+.14
Disney 1.76 53152 101.92 99.74 100.11—.90
EQTCorp .12 156662 13.45 12.49 12.60+.10
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 172121 7.49 7.02 7.11+.06
EnLinkLLC 1.03e 43783 1.79 1.50 1.52—.15
ExxonMbl 3.48 127729 44.89 43.32 43.56+.11
FTSIntl 159957 .47 .28 .32+.03
FordM 199050 4.96 4.81 4.84—.06
ForumEn 139805 .41 .30 .32—.03
FrptMcM 170587 8.58 8.20 8.28+.47
Gap .97 49060 7.25 6.66 6.72—.38
GenElec .04 355385 6.60 6.30 6.32—.21
Gerdau .02e 85137 2.14 1.90 1.99—.18
GoldFLtd .01e 59939 8.36 7.82 7.87—.11
Hallibrtn .72 240611 9.58 8.86 8.93+.01
HarmonyG .05 79891 3.84 3.58 3.63+.08
HeclaM .01e 45034 2.60 2.37 2.38—.09
HertzGl 150482 3.86 3.51 3.52—.44
HighPtRs 86029 .38 .25 .28
iPtShFut 45156 43.80 43.04 43.14—.92
iShGold 100979 16.59 16.34 16.37—.21
iShBrazil .67e 241723 23.18 21.15 21.89—2.12
iShSilver 93008 14.33 14.01 14.04—.17
iShChinaLC .87e 41491 38.16 37.89 38.04+.23
iShEMkts .59e 141725 35.74 35.25 35.41—.22
iShiBoxIG 3.87
61500 130.20 129.21 129.44—.56
iSEafe 1.66e 93171 55.04 54.57 54.72+.14
iShiBxHYB 5.09
108737 79.23 78.27 78.31—.76
iShR2K 1.77e
114025 122.00 120.09 120.75+.41
iShCorEafe 1.56e
44170 51.45 51.00 51.15+.17
Invesco 1.24 83196 7.74 7.30 7.55+.31
InvMtgCap 2f 49579 2.80 2.52 2.52—.23
iShCorEM .95e 64339 42.59 42.01 42.19—.26
ItauUnH .26 368807 3.83 3.59 3.67—.33
JPMorgCh 3.20 60389 90.91 88.49 88.95—.44
Keycorp .74 43157 10.99 10.66 10.75+.12
KindMorg 1 70008 14.67 14.13 14.53+.32
Kinrossg 107517 7.10 6.70 6.88+.01
Kohls 2.82f 39815 16.45 15.46 15.47—.66
KosmosEn .18 65946 1.34 1.12 1.14—.07
LaredoPet 102573 1.05 .75 .77+.01
LVSands 3.08 48501 46.37 43.42 43.72—2.24
LloydBkg .47a 36459 1.44 1.41 1.42—.02
MFAFncl .80 112327 1.63 1.52 1.53—.11
MGM Rsts .60f 72855 14.03 13.50 13.59—.19
Macys 102893 4.97 4.79 4.81—.09
MarathnO .20 218242 5.15 4.79 4.86+.02
MarathPt 2.32f
36135 26.68 25.40 25.75—.19
NewResid 2 81258 5.39 5.03 5.08—.44
NxTierOil 43764 2.65 1.86 1.97—.20
NobleCorp .08 57511 .30 .24 .25—.00
NokiaCp .19e 73262 3.41 3.31 3.36—.04
NordicAm .13e 94746 5.88 5.49 5.60+.14
NorwCruis 86715 11.48 10.76 10.78—.70
OcciPet 3.16 201634 14.50 13.65 13.72—.16
Ovintvgrs .38 53131 5.32 4.56 4.63—.37
ParsleyEn .12 52404 8.61 7.78 7.91—.39
Penney 126506 .26 .23 .25—.03
PetrbrsA 178102 5.96 5.44 5.60—.58
Petrobras 305020 6.12 5.51 5.64—.67
Pfizer 1.52 49426 37.10 36.79 36.99+.30
Pinterest 57656 19.92 18.87 19.68+.83
PUltSP500 60237 34.57 33.56 33.88+.13
PrUShCrd 46451 45.96 40.76 44.40+2.30
ProShSP 67765 25.26 25.00 25.18—.03
PrUShSP 63021 25.01 24.52 24.84—.05
PrUShD3rs 59677 36.01 34.65 35.70+.10
QEPRes .08 130489 .71 .51 .53—.03
RegionsFn .62 36225 9.65 9.40 9.48+.06
RylCarb 2.80 68431 37.48 35.13 35.41—1.47
SMEnergy .02m 57879 2.25 1.82 1.87+.02
SpdrGold 54631 163.31 160.89 161.14—2.21
S&P500ETF 4.13e
300970 281.29 278.50 279.40+.32
Schlmbrg .50m 86582 17.40 16.29 16.37—.15
SimonProp 8.40 53964 53.64 49.43 49.67—3.48
SlackTcn 52825 27.18 25.62 26.31—.22
SnapIncA 388637 16.22 15.58 16.00—.06
SwstAirl .72 54094 30.43 28.80 28.98—1.16
SwstnEngy 49235 3.22 3.04 3.11+.05
Square 38144 62.56 61.04 61.57—.25
SPCnSt 1.28e 40365 58.55 58.23 58.27+.18
SPEngy 2.04e 141801 35.54 34.21 34.41—.14
SPDRFncl .46e
131548 21.71 21.33 21.39—.05
TetraTech 42639 .36 .28 .29+.00
TevaPhrm .73e 39982 10.31 10.05 10.06—.12
Transocn 278537 1.08 .95 .97—.03
Twitter 56001 28.15 27.46 28.07+.21
UberTchn 71376 28.82 28.14 28.67+.34
Unit 69902 .34 .25 .27—.01
USOilFd 1018321 2.73 2.51 2.59—.06
Valaris 136322 .59 .45 .48+.01
ValeSA .29e 228397 7.86 7.36 7.49—.38
VanEGold .06e 195623 34.31 32.96 33.08—.34
VanEJrGld 62940 42.42 40.08 40.28—.83
VangEmg 1.10e 52541 35.27 34.79 34.93—.21
VangFTSE 1.10e
57649 34.62 34.32 34.41+.08
Vereit .55 72536 4.71 4.57 4.66+.10
VerizonCm 2.46 57957 57.78 56.83 56.99—.60
VirgnGal 37903 16.85 16.00 16.24—.42
W&TOff .40 85779 2.100 2.54 2.61—.09
WPXEngy 53190 5.19 4.61 4.68—.21
Wayfair 38129 119.77 107.51 117.75+13.12
WellsFargo 2.04
122887 27.04 26.37 26.51—.03
WhitngPet 686090 1.57 1.02 1.25—.43
WmsCos 1.60f 44396 17.85 17.48 17.76+.25
WldWEnt .48 38962 46.52 43.71 44.36+5.29
Yamanag .05f 107600 4.89 4.59 4.67—.06
—————————

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply