BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|172068
|29.95
|29.15
|29.20—.31
|AlcoaCp
|44270
|7.45
|7.12
|7.14—.16
|Alibaba
|62693
|206.50
|202.82
|203.52—1.72
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|102770
|4.85
|4.56
|4.62—.01
|Ambev .05e
|339586
|2.07
|1.90
|1.95—.17
|AEagleOut .55
|70586
|7.05
|6.68
|6.72—.28
|AmExp 1.72
|39379
|84.78
|81.53
|81.61—.85
|Annaly 1e
|42888
|5.95
|5.80
|5.80—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|43905
|2.28
|2.09
|2.15—.03
|Apache .10f
|219311
|11.45
|10.16
|10.46—.04
|AuroraC
|89691
|.72
|.70
|.70—.02
|BPPLC 2.46f
|71388
|23.82
|23.06
|23.24—.14
|BcoBrad .06a
|124002
|3.36
|3.02
|3.13—.35
|BkofAm .72
|213856
|22.21
|21.67
|21.83—.04
|BriPCrds
|118416
|2.66
|2.65
|2.65—.01
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|148216
|27.67
|26.80
|27.03+.29
|BaytexEg
|59137
|.31
|.26
|.27—.00
|Boeing
|173043
|137.57
|128.33
|128.47—9.27
|BrMySq 1.80
|36205
|62.33
|61.26
|61.100+1.05
|CalifRes
|53966
|3.25
|2.26
|2.30—.22
|CallonPet
|587418
|.70
|.53
|.58—.02
|CapOne 1.60
|37567
|56.80
|54.01
|54.50+1.89
|Carnival 2
|167501
|12.35
|11.68
|11.69—.49
|CarrGlbn
|46666
|15.88
|15.29
|15.53—.19
|Cemigpf .08e
|50809
|1.73
|1.51
|1.54—.26
|CenovusE .25
|36348
|3.31
|2.97
|2.98—.13
|ChaparrE
|71931
|.41
|.31
|.32+.01
|ChesEngrs
|47049
|40.69
|32.68
|36.40+8.91
|Citigroup 2.04
|100307
|43.22
|41.73
|41.90—.56
|ClevCliffs .24
|36757
|4.11
|3.75
|3.78—.14
|CocaCola 1.64f
|52189
|45.63
|45.13
|45.19+.12
|Coeur
|44929
|3.82
|3.46
|3.47—.19
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|37383
|8.06
|7.91
|7.97+.09
|DeltaAir
|166209
|22.68
|21.87
|21.92—.56
|DenburyR
|652233
|.48
|.32
|.34+.04
|DeutschBk .12e
|36657
|6.10
|5.84
|5.91—.28
|DevonE .44f
|47478
|11.23
|10.32
|10.37—.20
|DiamOffsh .50
|56117
|1.07
|.86
|.93+.10
|DxSCBearrs
|54919
|44.49
|42.45
|43.82—.29
|DxSOXBrrs
|48888
|11.13
|10.63
|10.66—.19
|DxGBullrs
|37003
|70.91
|65.46
|65.96—1.40
|DirSPBear
|211422
|11.63
|11.28
|11.52—.03
|DrxSCBull .41e
|86997
|18.71
|17.85
|18.15+.11
|DrxSPBull
|109281
|32.65
|31.68
|31.99+.14
|Disney 1.76
|53152
|101.92
|99.74
|100.11—.90
|EQTCorp .12
|156662
|13.45
|12.49
|12.60+.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|172121
|7.49
|7.02
|7.11+.06
|EnLinkLLC 1.03e
|43783
|1.79
|1.50
|1.52—.15
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|127729
|44.89
|43.32
|43.56+.11
|FTSIntl
|159957
|.47
|.28
|.32+.03
|FordM
|199050
|4.96
|4.81
|4.84—.06
|ForumEn
|139805
|.41
|.30
|.32—.03
|FrptMcM
|170587
|8.58
|8.20
|8.28+.47
|Gap .97
|49060
|7.25
|6.66
|6.72—.38
|GenElec .04
|355385
|6.60
|6.30
|6.32—.21
|Gerdau .02e
|85137
|2.14
|1.90
|1.99—.18
|GoldFLtd .01e
|59939
|8.36
|7.82
|7.87—.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|240611
|9.58
|8.86
|8.93+.01
|HarmonyG .05
|79891
|3.84
|3.58
|3.63+.08
|HeclaM .01e
|45034
|2.60
|2.37
|2.38—.09
|HertzGl
|150482
|3.86
|3.51
|3.52—.44
|HighPtRs
|86029
|.38
|.25
|.28
|iPtShFut
|45156
|43.80
|43.04
|43.14—.92
|iShGold
|100979
|16.59
|16.34
|16.37—.21
|iShBrazil .67e
|241723
|23.18
|21.15
|21.89—2.12
|iShSilver
|93008
|14.33
|14.01
|14.04—.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|41491
|38.16
|37.89
|38.04+.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|141725
|35.74
|35.25
|35.41—.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|61500
|130.20
|129.21
|129.44—.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|93171
|55.04
|54.57
|54.72+.14
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|108737
|79.23
|78.27
|78.31—.76
|iShR2K 1.77e
|114025
|122.00
|120.09
|120.75+.41
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|44170
|51.45
|51.00
|51.15+.17
|Invesco 1.24
|83196
|7.74
|7.30
|7.55+.31
|InvMtgCap 2f
|49579
|2.80
|2.52
|2.52—.23
|iShCorEM .95e
|64339
|42.59
|42.01
|42.19—.26
|ItauUnH .26
|368807
|3.83
|3.59
|3.67—.33
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|60389
|90.91
|88.49
|88.95—.44
|Keycorp .74
|43157
|10.99
|10.66
|10.75+.12
|KindMorg 1
|70008
|14.67
|14.13
|14.53+.32
|Kinrossg
|107517
|7.10
|6.70
|6.88+.01
|Kohls 2.82f
|39815
|16.45
|15.46
|15.47—.66
|KosmosEn .18
|65946
|1.34
|1.12
|1.14—.07
|LaredoPet
|102573
|1.05
|.75
|.77+.01
|LVSands 3.08
|48501
|46.37
|43.42
|43.72—2.24
|LloydBkg .47a
|36459
|1.44
|1.41
|1.42—.02
|MFAFncl .80
|112327
|1.63
|1.52
|1.53—.11
|MGM Rsts .60f
|72855
|14.03
|13.50
|13.59—.19
|Macys
|102893
|4.97
|4.79
|4.81—.09
|MarathnO .20
|218242
|5.15
|4.79
|4.86+.02
|MarathPt 2.32f
|36135
|26.68
|25.40
|25.75—.19
|NewResid 2
|81258
|5.39
|5.03
|5.08—.44
|NxTierOil
|43764
|2.65
|1.86
|1.97—.20
|NobleCorp .08
|57511
|.30
|.24
|.25—.00
|NokiaCp .19e
|73262
|3.41
|3.31
|3.36—.04
|NordicAm .13e
|94746
|5.88
|5.49
|5.60+.14
|NorwCruis
|86715
|11.48
|10.76
|10.78—.70
|OcciPet 3.16
|201634
|14.50
|13.65
|13.72—.16
|Ovintvgrs .38
|53131
|5.32
|4.56
|4.63—.37
|ParsleyEn .12
|52404
|8.61
|7.78
|7.91—.39
|Penney
|126506
|.26
|.23
|.25—.03
|PetrbrsA
|178102
|5.96
|5.44
|5.60—.58
|Petrobras
|305020
|6.12
|5.51
|5.64—.67
|Pfizer 1.52
|49426
|37.10
|36.79
|36.99+.30
|57656
|19.92
|18.87
|19.68+.83
|PUltSP500
|60237
|34.57
|33.56
|33.88+.13
|PrUShCrd
|46451
|45.96
|40.76
|44.40+2.30
|ProShSP
|67765
|25.26
|25.00
|25.18—.03
|PrUShSP
|63021
|25.01
|24.52
|24.84—.05
|PrUShD3rs
|59677
|36.01
|34.65
|35.70+.10
|QEPRes .08
|130489
|.71
|.51
|.53—.03
|RegionsFn .62
|36225
|9.65
|9.40
|9.48+.06
|RylCarb 2.80
|68431
|37.48
|35.13
|35.41—1.47
|SMEnergy .02m
|57879
|2.25
|1.82
|1.87+.02
|SpdrGold
|54631
|163.31
|160.89
|161.14—2.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|300970
|281.29
|278.50
|279.40+.32
|Schlmbrg .50m
|86582
|17.40
|16.29
|16.37—.15
|SimonProp 8.40
|53964
|53.64
|49.43
|49.67—3.48
|SlackTcn
|52825
|27.18
|25.62
|26.31—.22
|SnapIncA
|388637
|16.22
|15.58
|16.00—.06
|SwstAirl .72
|54094
|30.43
|28.80
|28.98—1.16
|SwstnEngy
|49235
|3.22
|3.04
|3.11+.05
|Square
|38144
|62.56
|61.04
|61.57—.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|40365
|58.55
|58.23
|58.27+.18
|SPEngy 2.04e
|141801
|35.54
|34.21
|34.41—.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|131548
|21.71
|21.33
|21.39—.05
|TetraTech
|42639
|.36
|.28
|.29+.00
|TevaPhrm .73e
|39982
|10.31
|10.05
|10.06—.12
|Transocn
|278537
|1.08
|.95
|.97—.03
|56001
|28.15
|27.46
|28.07+.21
|UberTchn
|71376
|28.82
|28.14
|28.67+.34
|Unit
|69902
|.34
|.25
|.27—.01
|USOilFd
|1018321
|2.73
|2.51
|2.59—.06
|Valaris
|136322
|.59
|.45
|.48+.01
|ValeSA .29e
|228397
|7.86
|7.36
|7.49—.38
|VanEGold .06e
|195623
|34.31
|32.96
|33.08—.34
|VanEJrGld
|62940
|42.42
|40.08
|40.28—.83
|VangEmg 1.10e
|52541
|35.27
|34.79
|34.93—.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|57649
|34.62
|34.32
|34.41+.08
|Vereit .55
|72536
|4.71
|4.57
|4.66+.10
|VerizonCm 2.46
|57957
|57.78
|56.83
|56.99—.60
|VirgnGal
|37903
|16.85
|16.00
|16.24—.42
|W&TOff .40
|85779
|2.100
|2.54
|2.61—.09
|WPXEngy
|53190
|5.19
|4.61
|4.68—.21
|Wayfair
|38129
|119.77
|107.51
|117.75+13.12
|WellsFargo 2.04
|122887
|27.04
|26.37
|26.51—.03
|WhitngPet
|686090
|1.57
|1.02
|1.25—.43
|WmsCos 1.60f
|44396
|17.85
|17.48
|17.76+.25
|WldWEnt .48
|38962
|46.52
|43.71
|44.36+5.29
|Yamanag .05f
|107600
|4.89
|4.59
|4.67—.06
|—————————
Comments