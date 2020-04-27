Skip to Content
BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AT&TInc 2.08f 333006 30.68 29.74 30.54+.83
AbbVie 4.72 92047 84.92 83.78 84.69+1.10
AlcoaCp 95430 7.49 6.99 7.37+.22
Alibaba 172673 207.78 202.03 203.69—.67
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 386708 4.68 4.48 4.68+.04
Ambev .05e 283431 2.12 2.04 2.08+.08
AEagleOut .55 149966 7.85 6.93 7.79+.96
Annaly 1e 122329 6.03 5.83 5.95+.03
AnteroMid .45e 166531 4.98 4.07 4.85+.10
AnteroRes 1 120272 2.39 1.97 2.38+.13
Apache .10f 258187 10.80 9.75 10.50—.19
Aphria 107040 3.88 3.60 3.74+.20
BPPLC 2.46f 159948 24.40 22.83 24.31+.92
BcoBrad .06a 220438 3.36 3.16 3.24+.12
BkofAm .72 668105 23.65 22.45 23.47+1.29
BarrickGld 2.82e
152134 27.36 26.28 26.93—.17
Boeing 343934 131.20 123.83 128.68—.30
BostonSci 100398 37.44 36.64 37.00+.10
BrMySq 1.80 139941 63.02 62.41 62.56+.31
CanopyGr 110375 17.65 15.89 17.53+1.94
Carnival 2 546121 13.25 12.00 12.98+1.07
CarrGlbn 121834 16.81 15.98 16.80+.55
Cemex .29t 139333 1.96 1.85 1.93+.07
CenovusE .25 87322 3.11 2.78 3.04—.01
Chevron 5.16f 120275 90.62 85.87 89.71+2.70
Citigroup 2.04 309106 46.82 43.73 46.56+3.46
ClevCliffs .24 94667 4.20 3.83 4.07+.26
CocaCola 1.64f 191696 46.98 45.71 46.78+1.35
ConocoPhil 1.68 82934 37.41 34.68 37.15+1.06
Coty .50 156418 6.20 5.39 5.44—.83
DHTHldgs .20f 120255 8.65 8.10 8.39+.67
DeltaAir 503568 23.44 22.00 22.16—.25
DeutschBk .12e 90894 6.73 6.43 6.69+.74
DxSCBearrs 143927 40.49 35.84 36.86—5.03
DirSPBear 411547 10.88 10.45 10.57—.50
DrxSCBull .41e
237485 21.70 19.57 21.20+2.27
DrxSPBull 210611 35.07 33.80 34.66+1.42
Disney 1.76 155041 106.52 101.61 106.06+4.87
EQTCorp .12 86164 13.99 12.82 13.79+.40
Embraer .13e 141919 5.55 4.90 5.41—.41
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 280989 7.25 6.92 7.23+.04
EntProdPt 1.78f
138751 16.96 16.41 16.74—.07
ExxonMbl 3.48 282353 44.32 42.23 43.94+.21
Farfetch 186802 13.20 11.11 11.95—.47
FordM 909451 5.19 4.88 5.17+.30
FrptMcM 219509 8.98 8.39 8.85+.37
Frontlne .60e
147709 11.95 10.47 10.78+.18
Gap .97 96373 7.84 6.85 7.79+.89
GenElec .04 1067735 6.47 6.33 6.43+.17
GenMotors 1.52
202183 22.57 21.14 22.45+.50
HPInc .48m 113425 15.26 14.98 15.03+.03
Hallibrtn .72 278883 9.10 8.26 8.91+.05
HertzGl 364341 4.55 3.83 4.48+.77
iPtShFut 230741 40.47 37.91 38.46—3.06
iShGold 136243 16.45 16.29 16.43—.07
iShBrazil .67e 206594 23.44 22.64 23.10+.94
iShSilver 114176 14.23 14.01 14.21
iShChinaLC .87e
169068 38.99 38.63 38.96+.77
iShEMkts .59e 306157 36.37 35.100 36.30+.72
iShiBoxIG 3.87
117918 130.10 128.82 128.85—1.05
iShCorUSTr .33
287145 28.15 28.05 28.05—.13
iSh20yrT 3.05
90363 169.75 167.44 167.66—3.18
iSEafe 1.66e 307859 56.07 55.49 55.94+.73
iShiBxHYB 5.09
204617 78.93 78.51 78.64+.32
iShR2K 1.77e
383354 128.44 123.86 127.26+4.85
iShCorEafe 1.56e
118911 52.40 51.88 52.26+.64
Invesco 1.24 118595 8.03 7.71 7.95+.15
InvMtgCap 2f 119108 2.92 2.59 2.82+.16
iShCorEM .95e 166294 43.34 42.89 43.26+.87
ItauUnH .26 381965 3.94 3.75 3.80+.14
JPMorgCh 3.20
229608 95.63 91.55 94.62+3.91
JohnJn 4.04f 89193 156.05 154.00 154.29—.57
Keycorp .74 135911 11.68 10.99 11.61+.71
Kimco 1.12 108507 9.32 8.56 9.30+.70
KindMorg 1.05f 130262 15.22 14.47 15.02+.40
Kinrossg 162170 7.14 6.77 6.96—.13
Kohls 2.82f 161833 18.64 15.72 18.60+2.80
Kroger .56f 100896 33.53 32.98 33.28+.32
LBrands 1.20 87455 11.59 10.12 11.50+1.19
LVSands 3.08 160101 48.47 44.06 46.38+2.60
LiveNatn 85440 43.11 38.65 42.01+3.77
MFAFncl .80 184341 1.69 1.54 1.64+.07
MGM Rsts .60f
304149 15.50 14.10 15.23+1.29
Macerich 2m 101068 7.01 5.92 6.74+.77
Macys 335947 5.64 5.00 5.50+.48
MarathnO .20 327958 4.96 4.57 4.85—.08
Merck 2.44 121949 84.67 80.83 83.98+2.55
MorgStan 1.40 116159 39.55 38.33 39.31+1.34
NewResid 2 111143 5.71 5.07 5.55+.33
NokiaCp .19e 123941 3.46 3.40 3.46+.07
NordicAm .13e 623896 7.25 6.45 7.20+1.35
NorwCruis 285293 11.87 10.91 11.44+.58
OcciPet 3.16 399164 14.29 12.75 14.15+.34
Oracle .96 91231 53.64 53.06 53.37+.36
PG&ECp 97982 10.83 10.47 10.48—.13
ParkHot 1.80 158402 8.20 7.27 8.12+.71
ParsleyEn .12 103366 8.38 7.62 8.24—.08
PetrbrsA 104172 5.84 5.63 5.84+.21
Petrobras 238704 6.00 5.69 6.00+.34
Pfizer 1.52 221573 38.54 37.57 38.33+.95
Pinterest 148109 21.56 20.58 20.78+.16
PUltSP500 115569 37.14 35.80 36.73+1.55
ProctGam 3.16f
106324 119.19 116.90 117.45—1.33
ProShSP 239971 24.70 24.39 24.48—.37
PrUShSP 140762 23.92 23.30 23.50—.70
PrUShD3rs 115923 34.09 32.48 32.85—1.51
RangeRs .08 118373 5.64 4.98 5.49+.24
RaythTch 2.94 83010 65.42 63.84 65.07+1.64
RegionsFn .62 142324 10.58 9.70 10.48+.69
RylCarb 2.80 189351 39.58 35.86 39.47+3.79
SMEnergy .02m 80624 1.80 1.60 1.78—.06
SpdrGold 90233 162.00 160.41 161.56—1.08
S&P500ETF 4.13e
774240 288.27 284.62 287.05+4.08
SpdrS&PRB .74e
100271 36.98 34.59 36.65+2.28
SpdrRetl .49e 81630 36.55 34.81 36.36+1.82
Schlmbrg .50m 176766 16.39 15.18 16.05—.06
Schwab .72f 110307 37.07 35.65 36.84+1.44
SlackTcn 118470 27.87 26.38 27.31+1.25
SnapIncA 430695 17.00 16.10 16.91+.91
SwstAirl .72 140684 29.91 28.85 29.11—.22
SwstnEngy 207038 3.21 2.84 3.14
Square 102339 64.24 61.81 63.55+1.54
SPCnSt 1.28e 110240 59.15 58.65 58.88+.17
SPEngy 2.04e 232740 35.62 33.58 35.37+.75
SPDRFncl .46e
1094261 22.60 21.92 22.48+.74
SPInds 1.12e 93232 63.49 61.88 63.10+1.53
SPUtil 1.55e 127398 59.36 58.60 58.93+.61
Synchrony .88 115592 17.78 17.07 17.62+.65
TJX .92 100258 48.23 45.96 47.84+1.79
TevaPhrm .73e 99124 10.79 10.27 10.72+.50
Twitter 224520 30.39 29.13 30.00+1.26
UberTchn 316827 30.49 29.41 30.08+.59
USBancrp 1.68 83035 36.16 34.25 35.88+1.88
USOilFd 2690676 2.30 2.13 2.19—.38
USSteel .04m 168606 7.61 6.73 7.28+.46
ValeSA .29e 262843 7.97 7.76 7.88+.21
VanEGold .06e 304350 34.21 32.93 33.79—.14
VanEJrGld 105688 42.13 40.54 41.79+.09
VangEmg 1.10e
171695 35.81 35.47 35.75+.66
VangFTSE 1.10e
196735 35.26 34.89 35.18+.48
Vereit .55 215431 5.15 4.67 5.03+.35
VerizonCm 2.46
160481 58.29 57.20 57.81—.12
VirgnGal 140837 18.46 16.57 17.89+.87
Visa 1.20f 98910 172.35 168.55 171.76+4.44
W&TOff .40 81755 2.63 2.27 2.58+.03
WPXEngy 107334 4.88 4.45 4.77—.05
WellsFargo 2.04
395578 28.58 27.16 28.41+1.49
WhitngPet 504928 1.12 .72 1.02—.10
WmsCos 1.60f 112610 18.64 17.77 18.52+.24
Yamanag .05f 157215 4.85 4.58 4.77+.01

Associated Press

