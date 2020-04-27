BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|333006
|30.68
|29.74
|30.54+.83
|AbbVie 4.72
|92047
|84.92
|83.78
|84.69+1.10
|AlcoaCp
|95430
|7.49
|6.99
|7.37+.22
|Alibaba
|172673
|207.78
|202.03
|203.69—.67
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|386708
|4.68
|4.48
|4.68+.04
|Ambev .05e
|283431
|2.12
|2.04
|2.08+.08
|AEagleOut .55
|149966
|7.85
|6.93
|7.79+.96
|Annaly 1e
|122329
|6.03
|5.83
|5.95+.03
|AnteroMid .45e
|166531
|4.98
|4.07
|4.85+.10
|AnteroRes 1
|120272
|2.39
|1.97
|2.38+.13
|Apache .10f
|258187
|10.80
|9.75
|10.50—.19
|Aphria
|107040
|3.88
|3.60
|3.74+.20
|BPPLC 2.46f
|159948
|24.40
|22.83
|24.31+.92
|BcoBrad .06a
|220438
|3.36
|3.16
|3.24+.12
|BkofAm .72
|668105
|23.65
|22.45
|23.47+1.29
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|152134
|27.36
|26.28
|26.93—.17
|Boeing
|343934
|131.20
|123.83
|128.68—.30
|BostonSci
|100398
|37.44
|36.64
|37.00+.10
|BrMySq 1.80
|139941
|63.02
|62.41
|62.56+.31
|CanopyGr
|110375
|17.65
|15.89
|17.53+1.94
|Carnival 2
|546121
|13.25
|12.00
|12.98+1.07
|CarrGlbn
|121834
|16.81
|15.98
|16.80+.55
|Cemex .29t
|139333
|1.96
|1.85
|1.93+.07
|CenovusE .25
|87322
|3.11
|2.78
|3.04—.01
|Chevron 5.16f
|120275
|90.62
|85.87
|89.71+2.70
|Citigroup 2.04
|309106
|46.82
|43.73
|46.56+3.46
|ClevCliffs .24
|94667
|4.20
|3.83
|4.07+.26
|CocaCola 1.64f
|191696
|46.98
|45.71
|46.78+1.35
|ConocoPhil 1.68
|82934
|37.41
|34.68
|37.15+1.06
|Coty .50
|156418
|6.20
|5.39
|5.44—.83
|DHTHldgs .20f
|120255
|8.65
|8.10
|8.39+.67
|DeltaAir
|503568
|23.44
|22.00
|22.16—.25
|DeutschBk .12e
|90894
|6.73
|6.43
|6.69+.74
|DxSCBearrs
|143927
|40.49
|35.84
|36.86—5.03
|DirSPBear
|411547
|10.88
|10.45
|10.57—.50
|DrxSCBull .41e
|237485
|21.70
|19.57
|21.20+2.27
|DrxSPBull
|210611
|35.07
|33.80
|34.66+1.42
|Disney 1.76
|155041
|106.52
|101.61
|106.06+4.87
|EQTCorp .12
|86164
|13.99
|12.82
|13.79+.40
|Embraer .13e
|141919
|5.55
|4.90
|5.41—.41
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|280989
|7.25
|6.92
|7.23+.04
|EntProdPt 1.78f
|138751
|16.96
|16.41
|16.74—.07
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|282353
|44.32
|42.23
|43.94+.21
|Farfetch
|186802
|13.20
|11.11
|11.95—.47
|FordM
|909451
|5.19
|4.88
|5.17+.30
|FrptMcM
|219509
|8.98
|8.39
|8.85+.37
|Frontlne .60e
|147709
|11.95
|10.47
|10.78+.18
|Gap .97
|96373
|7.84
|6.85
|7.79+.89
|GenElec .04
|1067735
|6.47
|6.33
|6.43+.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|202183
|22.57
|21.14
|22.45+.50
|HPInc .48m
|113425
|15.26
|14.98
|15.03+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|278883
|9.10
|8.26
|8.91+.05
|HertzGl
|364341
|4.55
|3.83
|4.48+.77
|iPtShFut
|230741
|40.47
|37.91
|38.46—3.06
|iShGold
|136243
|16.45
|16.29
|16.43—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|206594
|23.44
|22.64
|23.10+.94
|iShSilver
|114176
|14.23
|14.01
|14.21
|iShChinaLC .87e
|169068
|38.99
|38.63
|38.96+.77
|iShEMkts .59e
|306157
|36.37
|35.100
|36.30+.72
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|117918
|130.10
|128.82
|128.85—1.05
|iShCorUSTr .33
|287145
|28.15
|28.05
|28.05—.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|90363
|169.75
|167.44
|167.66—3.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|307859
|56.07
|55.49
|55.94+.73
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|204617
|78.93
|78.51
|78.64+.32
|iShR2K 1.77e
|383354
|128.44
|123.86
|127.26+4.85
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|118911
|52.40
|51.88
|52.26+.64
|Invesco 1.24
|118595
|8.03
|7.71
|7.95+.15
|InvMtgCap 2f
|119108
|2.92
|2.59
|2.82+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|166294
|43.34
|42.89
|43.26+.87
|ItauUnH .26
|381965
|3.94
|3.75
|3.80+.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|229608
|95.63
|91.55
|94.62+3.91
|JohnJn 4.04f
|89193
|156.05
|154.00
|154.29—.57
|Keycorp .74
|135911
|11.68
|10.99
|11.61+.71
|Kimco 1.12
|108507
|9.32
|8.56
|9.30+.70
|KindMorg 1.05f
|130262
|15.22
|14.47
|15.02+.40
|Kinrossg
|162170
|7.14
|6.77
|6.96—.13
|Kohls 2.82f
|161833
|18.64
|15.72
|18.60+2.80
|Kroger .56f
|100896
|33.53
|32.98
|33.28+.32
|LBrands 1.20
|87455
|11.59
|10.12
|11.50+1.19
|LVSands 3.08
|160101
|48.47
|44.06
|46.38+2.60
|LiveNatn
|85440
|43.11
|38.65
|42.01+3.77
|MFAFncl .80
|184341
|1.69
|1.54
|1.64+.07
|MGM Rsts .60f
|304149
|15.50
|14.10
|15.23+1.29
|Macerich 2m
|101068
|7.01
|5.92
|6.74+.77
|Macys
|335947
|5.64
|5.00
|5.50+.48
|MarathnO .20
|327958
|4.96
|4.57
|4.85—.08
|Merck 2.44
|121949
|84.67
|80.83
|83.98+2.55
|MorgStan 1.40
|116159
|39.55
|38.33
|39.31+1.34
|NewResid 2
|111143
|5.71
|5.07
|5.55+.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|123941
|3.46
|3.40
|3.46+.07
|NordicAm .13e
|623896
|7.25
|6.45
|7.20+1.35
|NorwCruis
|285293
|11.87
|10.91
|11.44+.58
|OcciPet 3.16
|399164
|14.29
|12.75
|14.15+.34
|Oracle .96
|91231
|53.64
|53.06
|53.37+.36
|PG&ECp
|97982
|10.83
|10.47
|10.48—.13
|ParkHot 1.80
|158402
|8.20
|7.27
|8.12+.71
|ParsleyEn .12
|103366
|8.38
|7.62
|8.24—.08
|PetrbrsA
|104172
|5.84
|5.63
|5.84+.21
|Petrobras
|238704
|6.00
|5.69
|6.00+.34
|Pfizer 1.52
|221573
|38.54
|37.57
|38.33+.95
|148109
|21.56
|20.58
|20.78+.16
|PUltSP500
|115569
|37.14
|35.80
|36.73+1.55
|ProctGam 3.16f
|106324
|119.19
|116.90
|117.45—1.33
|ProShSP
|239971
|24.70
|24.39
|24.48—.37
|PrUShSP
|140762
|23.92
|23.30
|23.50—.70
|PrUShD3rs
|115923
|34.09
|32.48
|32.85—1.51
|RangeRs .08
|118373
|5.64
|4.98
|5.49+.24
|RaythTch 2.94
|83010
|65.42
|63.84
|65.07+1.64
|RegionsFn .62
|142324
|10.58
|9.70
|10.48+.69
|RylCarb 2.80
|189351
|39.58
|35.86
|39.47+3.79
|SMEnergy .02m
|80624
|1.80
|1.60
|1.78—.06
|SpdrGold
|90233
|162.00
|160.41
|161.56—1.08
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|774240
|288.27
|284.62
|287.05+4.08
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|100271
|36.98
|34.59
|36.65+2.28
|SpdrRetl .49e
|81630
|36.55
|34.81
|36.36+1.82
|Schlmbrg .50m
|176766
|16.39
|15.18
|16.05—.06
|Schwab .72f
|110307
|37.07
|35.65
|36.84+1.44
|SlackTcn
|118470
|27.87
|26.38
|27.31+1.25
|SnapIncA
|430695
|17.00
|16.10
|16.91+.91
|SwstAirl .72
|140684
|29.91
|28.85
|29.11—.22
|SwstnEngy
|207038
|3.21
|2.84
|3.14
|Square
|102339
|64.24
|61.81
|63.55+1.54
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|110240
|59.15
|58.65
|58.88+.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|232740
|35.62
|33.58
|35.37+.75
|SPDRFncl .46e
|1094261
|22.60
|21.92
|22.48+.74
|SPInds 1.12e
|93232
|63.49
|61.88
|63.10+1.53
|SPUtil 1.55e
|127398
|59.36
|58.60
|58.93+.61
|Synchrony .88
|115592
|17.78
|17.07
|17.62+.65
|TJX .92
|100258
|48.23
|45.96
|47.84+1.79
|TevaPhrm .73e
|99124
|10.79
|10.27
|10.72+.50
|224520
|30.39
|29.13
|30.00+1.26
|UberTchn
|316827
|30.49
|29.41
|30.08+.59
|USBancrp 1.68
|83035
|36.16
|34.25
|35.88+1.88
|USOilFd
|2690676
|2.30
|2.13
|2.19—.38
|USSteel .04m
|168606
|7.61
|6.73
|7.28+.46
|ValeSA .29e
|262843
|7.97
|7.76
|7.88+.21
|VanEGold .06e
|304350
|34.21
|32.93
|33.79—.14
|VanEJrGld
|105688
|42.13
|40.54
|41.79+.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|171695
|35.81
|35.47
|35.75+.66
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|196735
|35.26
|34.89
|35.18+.48
|Vereit .55
|215431
|5.15
|4.67
|5.03+.35
|VerizonCm 2.46
|160481
|58.29
|57.20
|57.81—.12
|VirgnGal
|140837
|18.46
|16.57
|17.89+.87
|Visa 1.20f
|98910
|172.35
|168.55
|171.76+4.44
|W&TOff .40
|81755
|2.63
|2.27
|2.58+.03
|WPXEngy
|107334
|4.88
|4.45
|4.77—.05
|WellsFargo 2.04
|395578
|28.58
|27.16
|28.41+1.49
|WhitngPet
|504928
|1.12
|.72
|1.02—.10
|WmsCos 1.60f
|112610
|18.64
|17.77
|18.52+.24
|Yamanag .05f
|157215
|4.85
|4.58
|4.77+.01
