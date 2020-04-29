BC-150-actives-f,

Skip to Content
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt 269765 5.53 4.47 5.19+1.05
AT&TInc 2.08f 331265 31.87 31.07 31.43+.78
AlcoaCp 123618 8.90 8.15 8.67+.83
Alibaba 187956 207.08 202.51 206.70+5.55
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 307654 5.26 4.93 5.21+.41
Ambev .05e 496158 2.23 2.15 2.19+.06
Annaly 1e 198174 6.52 6.22 6.38+.12
AnteroRes 1 145400 2.49 2.12 2.46+.25
Apache .10f 348372 13.15 11.13 13.05+2.38
BPPLC 2.46f 124164 25.47 25.02 25.43+1.27
BcoBrad .06a 165430 3.85 3.65 3.84+.24
BkofAm .72 732053 25.11 24.51 24.78+.89
BarrickGld 2.82e
207838 27.04 25.92 26.55—.41
Boeing 602268 147.18 135.25 139.00+7.70
BostonSci 126553 37.88 36.29 37.43+1.50
Brinker 106069 26.18 21.05 24.84+5.70
BrMySq 1.80 110319 62.62 61.53 61.63—.51
CNXResc .04 141236 10.95 10.41 10.75+.05
CapOne 1.60 133438 71.47 67.04 69.75+6.00
Carnival 2 1091981 16.83 15.63 16.69+2.23
CarrGlbn 125178 18.08 17.17 17.64+.64
Cemex .29t 139227 2.24 2.15 2.23+.14
CenovusE .25 108509 3.63 3.25 3.59+.45
CntryLink 1 112831 11.10 10.61 11.02+.41
Chevron 5.16f 123156 95.14 92.29 94.62+4.71
Citigroup 2.04 328790 50.65 48.46 50.26+3.05
ClevCliffs .24 171525 4.90 4.38 4.70+.49
CocaCola 1.64f 157643 47.86 46.88 47.12+.38
ConocoPhil 1.68
129462 42.55 39.64 42.21+3.73
Coty .50 315561 5.97 5.29 5.46—.35
DHTHldgs .20f 112921 7.95 7.17 7.28—.80
DeltaAir 808597 27.60 25.50 27.32+2.98
DeutschBk .12e 128817 7.76 7.41 7.67+.82
DevonE .44f 118350 12.90 11.35 12.63+1.66
DxSCBearrs 198992 33.10 29.05 30.16—5.12
DxSOXBrrs 112932 9.42 8.36 8.45—1.46
DirSPBear 643773 10.21 9.71 9.90—.83
DrxSCBull .41e
306759 26.03 23.48 25.26+3.10
DrxSPBull 258866 37.45 35.85 36.84+2.64
Disney 1.76 200748 112.70 108.56 112.25+6.04
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 417525 8.25 7.33 8.14+.89
EntProdPt 1.78f
x152829 18.79 17.26 18.36+1.57
ExxonMbl 3.48
293531 47.60 46.16 47.46+2.49
FordM 1259365 5.50 5.21 5.26—.12
FrptMcM 222346 9.48 9.15 9.26+.34
Gap .97 113867 9.37 8.78 9.05+.44
GasLogPt 2.24f 118962 7.42 5.79 7.03+1.39
GenElec .04 2243371 6.90 6.52 6.58—.22
GenMotors 235231 24.57 22.68 23.78+1.60
HPInc .48m 182300 16.64 15.86 16.28+.76
Hallibrtn .72 372854 11.07 10.10 11.02+1.50
Hanesbds .60 109563 10.49 10.03 10.39+.64
HeclaM .01e 118042 2.77 2.52 2.74+.25
HertzGl 956129 5.46 3.56 4.00—1.00
HPEnt .60e 105013 10.43 10.08 10.31+.51
HostHotls .85a 243734 12.79 11.98 12.57+.88
ICICIBk .19e 131793 10.19 9.69 10.14+.88
iPtShFut 201235 37.01 35.85 36.71—2.37
iShGold 182207 16.43 16.23 16.43+.09
iShBrazil .67e 242319 26.01 24.92 25.93+1.37
iShSilver 168450 14.36 14.07 14.28+.18
iShChinaLC .87e
202308 39.80 39.50 39.63+.63
iShEMkts .59e 454382 37.50 36.92 37.43+1.06
iSEafe 1.66e 349178 57.97 57.41 57.77+1.41
iShiBxHYB 5.09
347808 80.36 79.27 80.27+1.39
iShR2K 1.77e
500997 136.85 131.88 135.46+6.35
iShCorEafe 1.56e
110247 54.24 53.71 54.02+1.31
Infosys 207680 9.50 9.00 9.49+.70
InvMtgCap 2f 240398 3.58 3.16 3.33+.21
iShCorEM .95e
106647 44.68 44.01 44.55+1.19
ItauUnH .26 385828 4.49 4.28 4.47+.22
JPMorgCh 3.20
204114 99.45 97.27 97.86+2.57
Keycorp .74 108325 12.54 12.08 12.25+.42
KindMorg 1.05f 194570 15.95 15.52 15.71+.52
Kinrossg 193924 7.02 6.60 7.00+.10
Kohls 2.82f 145072 21.08 19.37 20.05+.21
KosmosEn .18 120836 1.49 1.37 1.44+.14
Kroger .56f 140127 32.19 31.10 31.52—.84
LVSands 130614 49.82 47.66 48.89+2.31
MFAFncl .80 322204 1.99 1.83 1.90+.10
MGM Rsts .60f
327532 17.63 16.48 17.46+1.65
Macerich 2m 114460 8.18 7.50 7.80+.54
Macys 448810 6.50 5.97 6.07+.08
MarathnO .20 485883 5.88 5.18 5.85+.86
MarathPt 2.32f
151708 33.32 29.51 33.04+4.61
MatadorRs 107587 6.79 5.26 6.70+1.77
Merck 2.44 130542 82.19 79.03 80.77—.41
MorgStan 1.40
x158634 41.36 40.55 40.79+1.01
NewResid 2 146916 6.77 6.06 6.56+.66
NokiaCp .19e 220494 3.55 3.42 3.51+.10
NordicAm .13e 586452 6.93 6.00 6.29—1.05
NorwCruis 607022 16.46 14.08 16.41+3.32
OcciPet 3.16 592850 16.88 15.82 16.78+1.61
Ovintvgrs .38 100410 5.52 4.91 5.46+.74
ParkHot 1.80 152799 10.83 9.59 9.69+.79
ParsleyEn .12 149718 9.42 8.88 9.36+.71
PennaRE .84 129924 1.52 1.03 1.36+.36
Petrobras 382158 7.22 6.76 7.14+.58
Pfizer 1.52 251118 38.55 37.71 38.12+.21
Pinterest 103917 21.10 20.40 20.85+.96
PUltSP500 145173 39.66 37.97 38.99+2.80
ProShSP 226793 24.20 23.81 23.95—.65
PrUShSP 268287 22.94 22.20 22.48—1.24
PrUShD3rs 176013 31.53 30.24 30.78—2.12
RaythTch 2.94 103189 68.79 66.06 67.90+2.51
RegionsFn .62 117069 11.46 11.01 11.26+.57
RylCarb 2.80 282780 48.60 44.42 48.06+6.47
SMEnergy .02m 431300 3.76 2.00 3.30+1.41
SpdrGold 122130 161.85 159.76 161.73+.89
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1178762 294.88 290.41 293.21+7.48
SpdrBiot .44e 100101 97.38 94.85 95.80+.53
SpdrS&PRB .74e
111570 40.36 38.56 39.73+2.15
Schlmbrg .50m
193391 18.25 16.77 18.20+2.05
SimonProp 8.40
161749 72.58 66.31 68.80+5.47
SlackTcn 128290 27.33 25.02 27.07+.19
SnapIncA 416251 17.87 16.60 17.83+1.42
SwstAirl .72 1006275 31.80 29.43 30.97+1.28
SwstnEngy 150644 3.09 2.88 3.06+.10
SpiritAir 124879 16.49 15.10 15.38+1.04
Square 143622 66.72 63.39 65.77+4.02
SPCnSt 1.28e 160383 59.51 58.40 58.96—.25
SPEngy 2.04e 354102 38.99 37.34 38.86+2.68
SPDRFncl .46e
700253 23.66 23.18 23.38+.66
SPInds 1.12e 127568 66.22 64.92 65.51+1.23
SPTech .78e 114461 92.14 89.76 91.82+3.62
SPUtil 1.55e 117825 60.14 58.37 58.61—.54
Suncorg 1.86f 106092 19.15 17.30 19.02+2.35
Synchrony .88 148171 21.38 19.86 21.05+2.31
TJX .92 109307 52.81 50.51 51.54+2.45
Transocn 569238 1.13 1.01 1.12+.18
Twitter 290721 31.50 29.62 31.09+2.30
TwoHrbI 1.60 111402 5.09 4.72 4.88+.23
UberTchn 282515 32.00 30.33 31.37+1.25
UPSB 4.04f 99696 97.16 94.11 96.11—.32
USSteel .04m 140923 8.19 7.59 8.00+.46
VICIPr 1.19e
119498 18.35 17.00 17.90+1.12
ValeSA .29e 362638 8.80 8.25 8.76+.65
VanEGold .06e 368312 34.07 32.82 34.03+.22
VanEJrGld 106134 43.01 41.13 42.87+1.19
VangEmg 1.10e
140997 36.89 36.37 36.81+.97
VangFTSE 1.10e
193684 36.53 36.14 36.40+.94
Vereit .55 127575 5.80 5.40 5.71+.48
VerizonCm 2.46
178130 58.60 57.70 58.12+.29
Visa 1.20f
128342 182.25 176.10 181.79+10.54
WPXEngy 182102 6.15 5.45 6.08+.87
WalMart 2.16f
148473 125.76 122.55 123.60—4.40
WellsFargo 2.04
383736 30.46 29.65 30.00+1.13
WhitngPet 297678 1.38 1.17 1.26+.10
WmsCos 1.60 107850 19.70 19.05 19.46+.55
Yamanag .05f 212748 4.82 4.60 4.81+.07

Associated Press

