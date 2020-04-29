BC-150-actives-f,
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|269765
|5.53
|4.47
|5.19+1.05
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|331265
|31.87
|31.07
|31.43+.78
|AlcoaCp
|123618
|8.90
|8.15
|8.67+.83
|Alibaba
|187956
|207.08
|202.51
|206.70+5.55
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|307654
|5.26
|4.93
|5.21+.41
|Ambev .05e
|496158
|2.23
|2.15
|2.19+.06
|Annaly 1e
|198174
|6.52
|6.22
|6.38+.12
|AnteroRes 1
|145400
|2.49
|2.12
|2.46+.25
|Apache .10f
|348372
|13.15
|11.13
|13.05+2.38
|BPPLC 2.46f
|124164
|25.47
|25.02
|25.43+1.27
|BcoBrad .06a
|165430
|3.85
|3.65
|3.84+.24
|BkofAm .72
|732053
|25.11
|24.51
|24.78+.89
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|207838
|27.04
|25.92
|26.55—.41
|Boeing
|602268
|147.18
|135.25
|139.00+7.70
|BostonSci
|126553
|37.88
|36.29
|37.43+1.50
|Brinker
|106069
|26.18
|21.05
|24.84+5.70
|BrMySq 1.80
|110319
|62.62
|61.53
|61.63—.51
|CNXResc .04
|141236
|10.95
|10.41
|10.75+.05
|CapOne 1.60
|133438
|71.47
|67.04
|69.75+6.00
|Carnival 2
|1091981
|16.83
|15.63
|16.69+2.23
|CarrGlbn
|125178
|18.08
|17.17
|17.64+.64
|Cemex .29t
|139227
|2.24
|2.15
|2.23+.14
|CenovusE .25
|108509
|3.63
|3.25
|3.59+.45
|CntryLink 1
|112831
|11.10
|10.61
|11.02+.41
|Chevron 5.16f
|123156
|95.14
|92.29
|94.62+4.71
|Citigroup 2.04
|328790
|50.65
|48.46
|50.26+3.05
|ClevCliffs .24
|171525
|4.90
|4.38
|4.70+.49
|CocaCola 1.64f
|157643
|47.86
|46.88
|47.12+.38
|ConocoPhil 1.68
|129462
|42.55
|39.64
|42.21+3.73
|Coty .50
|315561
|5.97
|5.29
|5.46—.35
|DHTHldgs .20f
|112921
|7.95
|7.17
|7.28—.80
|DeltaAir
|808597
|27.60
|25.50
|27.32+2.98
|DeutschBk .12e
|128817
|7.76
|7.41
|7.67+.82
|DevonE .44f
|118350
|12.90
|11.35
|12.63+1.66
|DxSCBearrs
|198992
|33.10
|29.05
|30.16—5.12
|DxSOXBrrs
|112932
|9.42
|8.36
|8.45—1.46
|DirSPBear
|643773
|10.21
|9.71
|9.90—.83
|DrxSCBull .41e
|306759
|26.03
|23.48
|25.26+3.10
|DrxSPBull
|258866
|37.45
|35.85
|36.84+2.64
|Disney 1.76
|200748
|112.70
|108.56
|112.25+6.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|417525
|8.25
|7.33
|8.14+.89
|EntProdPt 1.78f
|x152829
|18.79
|17.26
|18.36+1.57
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|293531
|47.60
|46.16
|47.46+2.49
|FordM
|1259365
|5.50
|5.21
|5.26—.12
|FrptMcM
|222346
|9.48
|9.15
|9.26+.34
|Gap .97
|113867
|9.37
|8.78
|9.05+.44
|GasLogPt 2.24f
|118962
|7.42
|5.79
|7.03+1.39
|GenElec .04
|2243371
|6.90
|6.52
|6.58—.22
|GenMotors
|235231
|24.57
|22.68
|23.78+1.60
|HPInc .48m
|182300
|16.64
|15.86
|16.28+.76
|Hallibrtn .72
|372854
|11.07
|10.10
|11.02+1.50
|Hanesbds .60
|109563
|10.49
|10.03
|10.39+.64
|HeclaM .01e
|118042
|2.77
|2.52
|2.74+.25
|HertzGl
|956129
|5.46
|3.56
|4.00—1.00
|HPEnt .60e
|105013
|10.43
|10.08
|10.31+.51
|HostHotls .85a
|243734
|12.79
|11.98
|12.57+.88
|ICICIBk .19e
|131793
|10.19
|9.69
|10.14+.88
|iPtShFut
|201235
|37.01
|35.85
|36.71—2.37
|iShGold
|182207
|16.43
|16.23
|16.43+.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|242319
|26.01
|24.92
|25.93+1.37
|iShSilver
|168450
|14.36
|14.07
|14.28+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|202308
|39.80
|39.50
|39.63+.63
|iShEMkts .59e
|454382
|37.50
|36.92
|37.43+1.06
|iSEafe 1.66e
|349178
|57.97
|57.41
|57.77+1.41
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|347808
|80.36
|79.27
|80.27+1.39
|iShR2K 1.77e
|500997
|136.85
|131.88
|135.46+6.35
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|110247
|54.24
|53.71
|54.02+1.31
|Infosys
|207680
|9.50
|9.00
|9.49+.70
|InvMtgCap 2f
|240398
|3.58
|3.16
|3.33+.21
|iShCorEM .95e
|106647
|44.68
|44.01
|44.55+1.19
|ItauUnH .26
|385828
|4.49
|4.28
|4.47+.22
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|204114
|99.45
|97.27
|97.86+2.57
|Keycorp .74
|108325
|12.54
|12.08
|12.25+.42
|KindMorg 1.05f
|194570
|15.95
|15.52
|15.71+.52
|Kinrossg
|193924
|7.02
|6.60
|7.00+.10
|Kohls 2.82f
|145072
|21.08
|19.37
|20.05+.21
|KosmosEn .18
|120836
|1.49
|1.37
|1.44+.14
|Kroger .56f
|140127
|32.19
|31.10
|31.52—.84
|LVSands
|130614
|49.82
|47.66
|48.89+2.31
|MFAFncl .80
|322204
|1.99
|1.83
|1.90+.10
|MGM Rsts .60f
|327532
|17.63
|16.48
|17.46+1.65
|Macerich 2m
|114460
|8.18
|7.50
|7.80+.54
|Macys
|448810
|6.50
|5.97
|6.07+.08
|MarathnO .20
|485883
|5.88
|5.18
|5.85+.86
|MarathPt 2.32f
|151708
|33.32
|29.51
|33.04+4.61
|MatadorRs
|107587
|6.79
|5.26
|6.70+1.77
|Merck 2.44
|130542
|82.19
|79.03
|80.77—.41
|MorgStan 1.40
|x158634
|41.36
|40.55
|40.79+1.01
|NewResid 2
|146916
|6.77
|6.06
|6.56+.66
|NokiaCp .19e
|220494
|3.55
|3.42
|3.51+.10
|NordicAm .13e
|586452
|6.93
|6.00
|6.29—1.05
|NorwCruis
|607022
|16.46
|14.08
|16.41+3.32
|OcciPet 3.16
|592850
|16.88
|15.82
|16.78+1.61
|Ovintvgrs .38
|100410
|5.52
|4.91
|5.46+.74
|ParkHot 1.80
|152799
|10.83
|9.59
|9.69+.79
|ParsleyEn .12
|149718
|9.42
|8.88
|9.36+.71
|PennaRE .84
|129924
|1.52
|1.03
|1.36+.36
|Petrobras
|382158
|7.22
|6.76
|7.14+.58
|Pfizer 1.52
|251118
|38.55
|37.71
|38.12+.21
|103917
|21.10
|20.40
|20.85+.96
|PUltSP500
|145173
|39.66
|37.97
|38.99+2.80
|ProShSP
|226793
|24.20
|23.81
|23.95—.65
|PrUShSP
|268287
|22.94
|22.20
|22.48—1.24
|PrUShD3rs
|176013
|31.53
|30.24
|30.78—2.12
|RaythTch 2.94
|103189
|68.79
|66.06
|67.90+2.51
|RegionsFn .62
|117069
|11.46
|11.01
|11.26+.57
|RylCarb 2.80
|282780
|48.60
|44.42
|48.06+6.47
|SMEnergy .02m
|431300
|3.76
|2.00
|3.30+1.41
|SpdrGold
|122130
|161.85
|159.76
|161.73+.89
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1178762
|294.88
|290.41
|293.21+7.48
|SpdrBiot .44e
|100101
|97.38
|94.85
|95.80+.53
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|111570
|40.36
|38.56
|39.73+2.15
|Schlmbrg .50m
|193391
|18.25
|16.77
|18.20+2.05
|SimonProp 8.40
|161749
|72.58
|66.31
|68.80+5.47
|SlackTcn
|128290
|27.33
|25.02
|27.07+.19
|SnapIncA
|416251
|17.87
|16.60
|17.83+1.42
|SwstAirl .72
|1006275
|31.80
|29.43
|30.97+1.28
|SwstnEngy
|150644
|3.09
|2.88
|3.06+.10
|SpiritAir
|124879
|16.49
|15.10
|15.38+1.04
|Square
|143622
|66.72
|63.39
|65.77+4.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|160383
|59.51
|58.40
|58.96—.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|354102
|38.99
|37.34
|38.86+2.68
|SPDRFncl .46e
|700253
|23.66
|23.18
|23.38+.66
|SPInds 1.12e
|127568
|66.22
|64.92
|65.51+1.23
|SPTech .78e
|114461
|92.14
|89.76
|91.82+3.62
|SPUtil 1.55e
|117825
|60.14
|58.37
|58.61—.54
|Suncorg 1.86f
|106092
|19.15
|17.30
|19.02+2.35
|Synchrony .88
|148171
|21.38
|19.86
|21.05+2.31
|TJX .92
|109307
|52.81
|50.51
|51.54+2.45
|Transocn
|569238
|1.13
|1.01
|1.12+.18
|290721
|31.50
|29.62
|31.09+2.30
|TwoHrbI 1.60
|111402
|5.09
|4.72
|4.88+.23
|UberTchn
|282515
|32.00
|30.33
|31.37+1.25
|UPSB 4.04f
|99696
|97.16
|94.11
|96.11—.32
|USSteel .04m
|140923
|8.19
|7.59
|8.00+.46
|VICIPr 1.19e
|119498
|18.35
|17.00
|17.90+1.12
|ValeSA .29e
|362638
|8.80
|8.25
|8.76+.65
|VanEGold .06e
|368312
|34.07
|32.82
|34.03+.22
|VanEJrGld
|106134
|43.01
|41.13
|42.87+1.19
|VangEmg 1.10e
|140997
|36.89
|36.37
|36.81+.97
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|193684
|36.53
|36.14
|36.40+.94
|Vereit .55
|127575
|5.80
|5.40
|5.71+.48
|VerizonCm 2.46
|178130
|58.60
|57.70
|58.12+.29
|Visa
|1.20f
|128342
|182.25
|176.10
|181.79+10.54
|WPXEngy
|182102
|6.15
|5.45
|6.08+.87
|WalMart 2.16f
|148473
|125.76
|122.55
|123.60—4.40
|WellsFargo 2.04
|383736
|30.46
|29.65
|30.00+1.13
|WhitngPet
|297678
|1.38
|1.17
|1.26+.10
|WmsCos 1.60
|107850
|19.70
|19.05
|19.46+.55
|Yamanag .05f
|212748
|4.82
|4.60
|4.81+.07
Comments