Skip to Content
Biz/Tech
By
New
Published 10:10 am

BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt .12m 174237 5.53 4.47 5.08+.94
AT&TInc 2.08f 130829 31.58 31.07 31.56+.91
AlcoaCp 48603 8.67 8.15 8.60+.76
Alibaba 71833 206.08 202.51 204.73+3.58
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 114142 5.17 4.93 5.12+.32
Ambev .05e 225172 2.23 2.15 2.21+.08
Annaly 1e 79204 6.48 6.22 6.43+.17
AnteroRes 1 50293 2.36 2.12 2.34+.13
Apache .10f 161698 12.24 11.13 11.97+1.30
AuroraC 95627 .76 .74 .75—.01
BPPLC 2.46f 68926 25.33 25.02 25.11+.95
BcoBrad .06a 66227 3.82 3.65 3.74+.14
BcoSantSA .21e 44298 2.32 2.27 2.31+.13
BkofAm .72 340935 25.11 24.51 24.95+1.06
Barclay .15e 63468 5.57 5.35 5.48+.61
BarrickGld 2.82e
84644 27.04 26.29 26.38—.58
BaytexEg 67032 .31 .28 .31+.04
BlockHR 1.04 57485 16.73 16.23 16.65+.84
BlueAprrs 50521 10.60 8.43 10.04—2.51
Boeing 274384 143.00 135.25 142.58+11.28
BostonSci 46406 37.48 36.29 36.60+.67
Brinker 1.52 67259 26.18 21.05 24.46+5.32
CNXResc .04 68574 10.92 10.41 10.71+.01
CallonPet 212794 .67 .63 .66+.06
CapOne 1.60 61397 71.47 67.04 70.75+7.00
Carnival 2 567519 16.83 15.63 16.33+1.87
CarrGlbn 46816 18.08 17.17 17.85+.85
Cemex .29t 68595 2.24 2.16 2.19+.10
CenovusE .25 58693 3.47 3.25 3.38+.24
Chevron 5.16f 48764 94.63 92.29 93.45+3.54
Citigroup 2.04 149362 50.40 48.46 50.26+3.05
ClevCliffs .24 76730 4.82 4.38 4.80+.59
CocaCola 1.64f 57214 47.70 46.88 47.68+.94
ConocoPhil 1.68 51113 41.78 39.64 41.55+3.07
Coty .50 200367 5.97 5.29 5.50—.31
DHTHldgs .20f 60215 7.95 7.31 7.43—.66
DeltaAir 455486 27.38 25.50 26.80+2.46
DenburyR 134356 .32 .30 .31+.02
DeutschBk .12e 79056 7.76 7.41 7.72+.87
DxSCBearrs 83146 33.10 30.16 30.24—5.04
DxSOXBrrs 57749 9.42 8.70 8.76—1.15
DirSPBear 287391 10.21 9.90 9.93—.80
DrxSCBull .41e
160758 25.30 23.48 25.26+3.10
DrxSPBull 120670 36.82 35.85 36.77+2.57
Disney 1.76 80043 111.58 108.56 111.32+5.11
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 174833 7.81 7.33 7.79+.54
EntProdPt 1.78f
x73627 18.46 17.26 18.30+1.51
ExxonMbl 3.48
136146 47.33 46.16 46.74+1.77
FTSIntl 48999 .35 .31 .34+.04
FordM 619741 5.50 5.21 5.39+.01
FrptMcM 88972 9.48 9.22 9.39+.47
Frontlne .60e 48165 10.01 9.35 9.36—1.11
GNC .80 46156 .72 .61 .68+.09
GenElec .04 911029 6.90 6.60 6.65—.15
GenMotors 1.52
105735 24.35 22.68 24.16+1.98
HPInc .48m 52945 16.32 15.86 16.20+.68
Hallibrtn .72 161131 10.73 10.10 10.57+1.05
HeclaM .01e 60377 2.70 2.52 2.69+.20
HertzGl 539201 5.46 3.56 4.21—.79
HostHotls .85a 95841 12.64 11.98 12.54+.85
ICICIBk .19e 45308 10.04 9.69 10.00+.74
iPtShFut 110001 37.01 35.85 36.20—2.87
iShGold 75640 16.30 16.23 16.28—.07
iShBrazil .67e 95368 25.69 24.92 25.53+.97
iShSilver 53090 14.25 14.11 14.16+.06
iShChinaLC .87e 64900 39.70 39.50 39.67+.67
iShEMkts .59e 173412 37.24 36.92 37.23+.86
iSEafe 1.66e 129753 57.91 57.41 57.83+1.47
iShiBxHYB 5.09
103976 79.60 79.27 79.55+.67
iShR2K 1.77e
190395 135.47 131.88 135.37+6.26
Infosys 44345 9.32 9.00 9.31+.52
InvMtgCap 2f 96174 3.39 3.16 3.38+.26
ItauUnH .26 154461 4.46 4.28 4.38+.13
JPMorgCh 3.20 90969 99.45 97.27 98.76+3.47
KindMorg 1.05f 60927 15.95 15.52 15.79+.60
Kinrossg 94842 6.95 6.60 6.78—.12
Kohls 2.82f 61332 21.08 19.92 20.65+.81
KosmosEn .18 51871 1.49 1.37 1.46+.16
Kroger .56f 59031 32.09 31.10 31.99—.38
LVSands 3.08 45624 49.44 47.66 49.00+2.42
LloydBkg .47a 48724 1.69 1.63 1.69+.09
MFAFncl .80 144040 1.93 1.83 1.90+.10
MGM Rsts .60f
168128 17.33 16.48 17.21+1.40
Macerich 2m 47587 8.02 7.50 7.83+.57
Macys 215147 6.50 6.10 6.15+.16
MarathnO .20 196634 5.47 5.18 5.37+.38
MarathPt 2.32f
57471 31.55 29.51 31.03+2.60
MasterCrd 1.60
44772 285.00 276.26 280.88+16.28
Merck 2.44 51617 82.19 79.03 80.10—1.09
MorgStan 1.40 x68700 41.33 40.55 41.21+1.43
NewResid 2 62077 6.50 6.06 6.48+.58
NokiaCp .19e 100859 3.55 3.47 3.55+.14
NordicAm .13e 383691 6.93 6.00 6.35—.99
NorwCruis 292526 15.84 14.08 15.50+2.41
OcciPet 3.16 288428 16.72 15.82 16.30+1.13
ONEOK 3.74f 44621 32.64 29.06 31.39+.86
Ovintvgrs .38 49451 5.28 4.91 5.20+.48
ParkHot 1.80 50915 10.63 9.59 10.59+1.69
ParsleyEn .12 61967 9.34 8.99 9.11+.46
PartyCity 66267 .55 .51 .52+.02
Penney 76736 .28 .26 .27—.01
Petrobras 166189 7.02 6.76 6.99+.43
Pfizer 1.52 86197 38.55 37.71 37.95+.04
Pinterest 48473 21.10 20.40 20.61+.72
PUltSP500 69661 39.00 37.97 38.95+2.76
ProShSP 107657 24.20 23.96 23.98—.62
PrUShSP 116770 22.94 22.49 22.51—1.21
PrUShD3rs 81973 31.53 30.66 30.71—2.19
QEPRes .08 68054 .64 .59 .61+.06
RegionsFn .62 48730 11.46 11.01 11.43+.74
RylCarb 2.80 160770 48.42 44.42 46.86+5.27
SMEnergy .02m 145198 2.78 2.00 2.62+.73
S&P500ETF 4.13e
472057 293.14 290.41 293.00+7.27
SpdrBiot .44e 63537 97.38 94.85 95.96+.69
SpdrS&PRB .74e
61885 39.100 38.56 39.96+2.38
Schlmbrg .50m
100595 18.04 16.77 17.67+1.52
SimonProp 8.40 71445 70.77 66.31 70.41+7.08
SlackTcn 66057 27.05 25.02 27.02+.14
SnapIncA 145231 17.29 16.60 17.14+.73
SwstAirl .72 626831 31.20 29.43 31.11+1.42
SwstnEngy 50502 3.01 2.88 2.94—.03
SpiritAir 60021 16.49 15.27 15.68+1.34
Square 72394 66.72 63.39 65.00+3.25
SPCnSt 1.28e 46258 59.51 58.40 59.17—.04
SPEngy 2.04e 159313 38.45 37.34 38.02+1.84
SPDRFncl .46e
289503 23.55 23.18 23.50+.78
SPUtil 1.55e 49324 60.14 58.37 59.32+.17
Synchrony .88 81685 21.21 19.86 20.97+2.23
Transocn 224661 1.05 1.01 1.04+.10
Twitter 131078 31.16 29.62 30.71+1.92
TwoHrbI 1.60 48514 4.95 4.72 4.91+.26
UberTchn 146250 31.85 30.33 31.80+1.68
UPSB 4.04f 45870 97.16 94.11 94.89—1.54
USSteel .04m 68386 8.19 7.59 8.04+.50
Valaris 66013 .43 .40 .41+.01
ValeSA .29e 124438 8.61 8.25 8.60+.49
ValeroE 3.92f 45122 65.86 60.54 64.50+6.63
VanEGold .06e 126779 33.96 33.13 33.25—.56
VangEmg 1.10e 47222 36.66 36.37 36.64+.80
VangFTSE 1.10e
82948 36.46 36.14 36.41+.95
Vereit .55 43889 5.68 5.40 5.68+.45
VerizonCm 2.46 74975 58.54 57.70 58.20+.37
VirgnGal 46385 18.49 17.80 18.34+.78
Visa 1.20f 57253 181.40 176.10 180.53+9.28
W&TOff .40 46978 2.83 2.69 2.80+.20
WPXEngy 71392 5.98 5.45 5.72+.51
WalMart 2.16f
69908 125.76 122.55 123.62—4.38
WellsFargo 2.04
155313 30.43 29.65 30.31+1.44
WhitngPet 214302 1.38 1.17 1.30+.14
Yamanag .05f 92397 4.77 4.60 4.71—.03
—————————

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply