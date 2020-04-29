BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt .12m
|174237
|5.53
|4.47
|5.08+.94
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|130829
|31.58
|31.07
|31.56+.91
|AlcoaCp
|48603
|8.67
|8.15
|8.60+.76
|Alibaba
|71833
|206.08
|202.51
|204.73+3.58
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|114142
|5.17
|4.93
|5.12+.32
|Ambev .05e
|225172
|2.23
|2.15
|2.21+.08
|Annaly 1e
|79204
|6.48
|6.22
|6.43+.17
|AnteroRes 1
|50293
|2.36
|2.12
|2.34+.13
|Apache .10f
|161698
|12.24
|11.13
|11.97+1.30
|AuroraC
|95627
|.76
|.74
|.75—.01
|BPPLC 2.46f
|68926
|25.33
|25.02
|25.11+.95
|BcoBrad .06a
|66227
|3.82
|3.65
|3.74+.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|44298
|2.32
|2.27
|2.31+.13
|BkofAm .72
|340935
|25.11
|24.51
|24.95+1.06
|Barclay .15e
|63468
|5.57
|5.35
|5.48+.61
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|84644
|27.04
|26.29
|26.38—.58
|BaytexEg
|67032
|.31
|.28
|.31+.04
|BlockHR 1.04
|57485
|16.73
|16.23
|16.65+.84
|BlueAprrs
|50521
|10.60
|8.43
|10.04—2.51
|Boeing
|274384
|143.00
|135.25
|142.58+11.28
|BostonSci
|46406
|37.48
|36.29
|36.60+.67
|Brinker 1.52
|67259
|26.18
|21.05
|24.46+5.32
|CNXResc .04
|68574
|10.92
|10.41
|10.71+.01
|CallonPet
|212794
|.67
|.63
|.66+.06
|CapOne 1.60
|61397
|71.47
|67.04
|70.75+7.00
|Carnival 2
|567519
|16.83
|15.63
|16.33+1.87
|CarrGlbn
|46816
|18.08
|17.17
|17.85+.85
|Cemex .29t
|68595
|2.24
|2.16
|2.19+.10
|CenovusE .25
|58693
|3.47
|3.25
|3.38+.24
|Chevron 5.16f
|48764
|94.63
|92.29
|93.45+3.54
|Citigroup 2.04
|149362
|50.40
|48.46
|50.26+3.05
|ClevCliffs .24
|76730
|4.82
|4.38
|4.80+.59
|CocaCola 1.64f
|57214
|47.70
|46.88
|47.68+.94
|ConocoPhil 1.68
|51113
|41.78
|39.64
|41.55+3.07
|Coty .50
|200367
|5.97
|5.29
|5.50—.31
|DHTHldgs .20f
|60215
|7.95
|7.31
|7.43—.66
|DeltaAir
|455486
|27.38
|25.50
|26.80+2.46
|DenburyR
|134356
|.32
|.30
|.31+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|79056
|7.76
|7.41
|7.72+.87
|DxSCBearrs
|83146
|33.10
|30.16
|30.24—5.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|57749
|9.42
|8.70
|8.76—1.15
|DirSPBear
|287391
|10.21
|9.90
|9.93—.80
|DrxSCBull .41e
|160758
|25.30
|23.48
|25.26+3.10
|DrxSPBull
|120670
|36.82
|35.85
|36.77+2.57
|Disney 1.76
|80043
|111.58
|108.56
|111.32+5.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|174833
|7.81
|7.33
|7.79+.54
|EntProdPt 1.78f
|x73627
|18.46
|17.26
|18.30+1.51
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|136146
|47.33
|46.16
|46.74+1.77
|FTSIntl
|48999
|.35
|.31
|.34+.04
|FordM
|619741
|5.50
|5.21
|5.39+.01
|FrptMcM
|88972
|9.48
|9.22
|9.39+.47
|Frontlne .60e
|48165
|10.01
|9.35
|9.36—1.11
|GNC .80
|46156
|.72
|.61
|.68+.09
|GenElec .04
|911029
|6.90
|6.60
|6.65—.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|105735
|24.35
|22.68
|24.16+1.98
|HPInc .48m
|52945
|16.32
|15.86
|16.20+.68
|Hallibrtn .72
|161131
|10.73
|10.10
|10.57+1.05
|HeclaM .01e
|60377
|2.70
|2.52
|2.69+.20
|HertzGl
|539201
|5.46
|3.56
|4.21—.79
|HostHotls .85a
|95841
|12.64
|11.98
|12.54+.85
|ICICIBk .19e
|45308
|10.04
|9.69
|10.00+.74
|iPtShFut
|110001
|37.01
|35.85
|36.20—2.87
|iShGold
|75640
|16.30
|16.23
|16.28—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|95368
|25.69
|24.92
|25.53+.97
|iShSilver
|53090
|14.25
|14.11
|14.16+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|64900
|39.70
|39.50
|39.67+.67
|iShEMkts .59e
|173412
|37.24
|36.92
|37.23+.86
|iSEafe 1.66e
|129753
|57.91
|57.41
|57.83+1.47
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|103976
|79.60
|79.27
|79.55+.67
|iShR2K 1.77e
|190395
|135.47
|131.88
|135.37+6.26
|Infosys
|44345
|9.32
|9.00
|9.31+.52
|InvMtgCap 2f
|96174
|3.39
|3.16
|3.38+.26
|ItauUnH .26
|154461
|4.46
|4.28
|4.38+.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|90969
|99.45
|97.27
|98.76+3.47
|KindMorg 1.05f
|60927
|15.95
|15.52
|15.79+.60
|Kinrossg
|94842
|6.95
|6.60
|6.78—.12
|Kohls 2.82f
|61332
|21.08
|19.92
|20.65+.81
|KosmosEn .18
|51871
|1.49
|1.37
|1.46+.16
|Kroger .56f
|59031
|32.09
|31.10
|31.99—.38
|LVSands 3.08
|45624
|49.44
|47.66
|49.00+2.42
|LloydBkg .47a
|48724
|1.69
|1.63
|1.69+.09
|MFAFncl .80
|144040
|1.93
|1.83
|1.90+.10
|MGM Rsts .60f
|168128
|17.33
|16.48
|17.21+1.40
|Macerich 2m
|47587
|8.02
|7.50
|7.83+.57
|Macys
|215147
|6.50
|6.10
|6.15+.16
|MarathnO .20
|196634
|5.47
|5.18
|5.37+.38
|MarathPt 2.32f
|57471
|31.55
|29.51
|31.03+2.60
|MasterCrd 1.60
|44772
|285.00
|276.26
|280.88+16.28
|Merck 2.44
|51617
|82.19
|79.03
|80.10—1.09
|MorgStan 1.40
|x68700
|41.33
|40.55
|41.21+1.43
|NewResid 2
|62077
|6.50
|6.06
|6.48+.58
|NokiaCp .19e
|100859
|3.55
|3.47
|3.55+.14
|NordicAm .13e
|383691
|6.93
|6.00
|6.35—.99
|NorwCruis
|292526
|15.84
|14.08
|15.50+2.41
|OcciPet 3.16
|288428
|16.72
|15.82
|16.30+1.13
|ONEOK 3.74f
|44621
|32.64
|29.06
|31.39+.86
|Ovintvgrs .38
|49451
|5.28
|4.91
|5.20+.48
|ParkHot 1.80
|50915
|10.63
|9.59
|10.59+1.69
|ParsleyEn .12
|61967
|9.34
|8.99
|9.11+.46
|PartyCity
|66267
|.55
|.51
|.52+.02
|Penney
|76736
|.28
|.26
|.27—.01
|Petrobras
|166189
|7.02
|6.76
|6.99+.43
|Pfizer 1.52
|86197
|38.55
|37.71
|37.95+.04
|48473
|21.10
|20.40
|20.61+.72
|PUltSP500
|69661
|39.00
|37.97
|38.95+2.76
|ProShSP
|107657
|24.20
|23.96
|23.98—.62
|PrUShSP
|116770
|22.94
|22.49
|22.51—1.21
|PrUShD3rs
|81973
|31.53
|30.66
|30.71—2.19
|QEPRes .08
|68054
|.64
|.59
|.61+.06
|RegionsFn .62
|48730
|11.46
|11.01
|11.43+.74
|RylCarb 2.80
|160770
|48.42
|44.42
|46.86+5.27
|SMEnergy .02m
|145198
|2.78
|2.00
|2.62+.73
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|472057
|293.14
|290.41
|293.00+7.27
|SpdrBiot .44e
|63537
|97.38
|94.85
|95.96+.69
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|61885
|39.100
|38.56
|39.96+2.38
|Schlmbrg .50m
|100595
|18.04
|16.77
|17.67+1.52
|SimonProp 8.40
|71445
|70.77
|66.31
|70.41+7.08
|SlackTcn
|66057
|27.05
|25.02
|27.02+.14
|SnapIncA
|145231
|17.29
|16.60
|17.14+.73
|SwstAirl .72
|626831
|31.20
|29.43
|31.11+1.42
|SwstnEngy
|50502
|3.01
|2.88
|2.94—.03
|SpiritAir
|60021
|16.49
|15.27
|15.68+1.34
|Square
|72394
|66.72
|63.39
|65.00+3.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|46258
|59.51
|58.40
|59.17—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|159313
|38.45
|37.34
|38.02+1.84
|SPDRFncl .46e
|289503
|23.55
|23.18
|23.50+.78
|SPUtil 1.55e
|49324
|60.14
|58.37
|59.32+.17
|Synchrony .88
|81685
|21.21
|19.86
|20.97+2.23
|Transocn
|224661
|1.05
|1.01
|1.04+.10
|131078
|31.16
|29.62
|30.71+1.92
|TwoHrbI 1.60
|48514
|4.95
|4.72
|4.91+.26
|UberTchn
|146250
|31.85
|30.33
|31.80+1.68
|UPSB 4.04f
|45870
|97.16
|94.11
|94.89—1.54
|USSteel .04m
|68386
|8.19
|7.59
|8.04+.50
|Valaris
|66013
|.43
|.40
|.41+.01
|ValeSA .29e
|124438
|8.61
|8.25
|8.60+.49
|ValeroE 3.92f
|45122
|65.86
|60.54
|64.50+6.63
|VanEGold .06e
|126779
|33.96
|33.13
|33.25—.56
|VangEmg 1.10e
|47222
|36.66
|36.37
|36.64+.80
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|82948
|36.46
|36.14
|36.41+.95
|Vereit .55
|43889
|5.68
|5.40
|5.68+.45
|VerizonCm 2.46
|74975
|58.54
|57.70
|58.20+.37
|VirgnGal
|46385
|18.49
|17.80
|18.34+.78
|Visa 1.20f
|57253
|181.40
|176.10
|180.53+9.28
|W&TOff .40
|46978
|2.83
|2.69
|2.80+.20
|WPXEngy
|71392
|5.98
|5.45
|5.72+.51
|WalMart 2.16f
|69908
|125.76
|122.55
|123.62—4.38
|WellsFargo 2.04
|155313
|30.43
|29.65
|30.31+1.44
|WhitngPet
|214302
|1.38
|1.17
|1.30+.14
|Yamanag .05f
|92397
|4.77
|4.60
|4.71—.03
|—————————
