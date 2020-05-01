BC-150-actives-e,

Skip to Content
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt 16888 4.70 4.34 4.36—.56
AT&TInc 2.08f 76303 30.79 30.05 30.13—.34
AbbVie 4.72 19991 82.39 80.50 82.31+.11
AlcoaCp 17454 8.17 7.76 7.88—.27
Alibaba 49913 197.38 194.00 194.97—7.71
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 25838 5.05 4.86 4.88—.25
Altice .07e 14439 27.99 25.17 25.52—.45
Ambev .05e 46156 2.17 2.11 2.13—.02
Annaly 1e 23433 6.24 6.03 6.11—.15
AnteroMid .45e 12877 4.89 4.55 4.70—.05
AnteroRes 1 21592 3.08 2.83 2.93—.05
Apache .10f 55003 12.76 11.78 12.15—.93
AuroraC 46770 .73 .70 .70—.04
BPPLC 2.46f 29514 23.21 22.73 22.88—.92
BkofAm .72 72186 23.46 23.18 23.25—.80
BarrickGld 2.82e
30023 26.28 25.16 26.20+.48
Boeing 77367 143.71 138.04 138.74—2.28
CabotO&G .40f 12759 20.92 19.87 20.12—1.50
CallonPet 122142 .94 .85 .86—.08
Carnival 2 140881 15.30 14.44 14.52—1.38
CarrGlbn 12794 17.35 16.67 16.88—.83
CenovusE .25 12975 3.63 3.43 3.48—.16
ChaparrE 28565 .46 .40 .42—.07
Chevron 5.16f 17070 92.05 88.75 89.41—2.59
Citigroup 2.04 49930 46.47 45.63 45.93—2.64
ClevCliffs .24 16414 4.32 4.10 4.12—.26
Clorox 4.24 12289 195.80 189.03 195.54+9.10
CocaCola 1.64f 17901 46.02 45.21 45.98+.09
ConocoPhil 1.68 12728 41.30 39.71 40.25—1.85
DeltaAir 91372 25.40 24.32 24.41—1.51
DenburyR 44583 .35 .33 .33—.02
DxSCBearrs 23014 36.99 35.81 36.75+3.15
DxSPOGBrrs 14791 7.79 7.22 7.62+.62
DxSOXBrrs 34406 10.42 9.94 10.32+.97
DxGBullrs 12967 63.95 58.85 63.30+.76
DxDGlBrrs 13051 36.89 34.03 34.37—.48
DirSPBear 97972 10.81 10.63 10.73+.56
DrxSCBull .41e
36983 20.96 20.19 20.30—2.17
DrxSPBull 41550 34.16 33.56 33.83—1.92
Disney 1.76 22445 106.91 105.24 105.95—2.21
DowInc 2.80 16737 35.09 33.68 34.13—2.56
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 81297 8.23 7.83 7.93—.47
EntProdPt 1.78f 13638 17.29 16.88 16.98—.58
ExxonMbl 3.48 54967 46.39 44.30 44.77—1.70
FordM 147385 5.05 4.91 4.93—.16
ForumEn 55033 .55 .46 .47+.04
FrptMcM 28258 8.67 8.39 8.47—.37
GenElec .04 158735 6.74 6.49 6.53—.27
GenMotors 21828 21.76 21.15 21.16—1.14
Hallibrtn .72 54764 10.40 9.77 9.94—.56
HeclaM .01e 12689 2.69 2.52 2.67+.04
HelixEn 18313 2.60 2.31 2.37—.17
HertzGl 71506 3.87 3.60 3.60—.44
HighPtRs 14677 .34 .31 .33—.01
iPtShFut 36110 41.30 40.31 40.89+3.02
iShGold 24235 16.13 16.02 16.11
iShBrazil .67e 27217 24.08 23.58 23.80—.87
iShSilver 26973 13.97 13.87 13.88—.10
iShChinaLC .87e 55844 37.88 37.56 37.66—.94
iShEMkts .59e 59881 35.88 35.61 35.72—.92
iShiBoxIG 3.87
24574 128.94 127.83 127.92—1.25
iSh20yrT 3.05
13079 167.56 166.75 166.92+.18
iSEafe 1.66e 26757 55.81 55.55 55.67—.90
iShiBxHYB 5.09
43252 79.54 79.23 79.34—1.09
iShR2K 1.77e
58367 127.46 125.94 126.35—3.96
iShCorEafe 1.56e
13573 52.30 52.05 52.15—.88
Intelsat 14725 1.36 1.20 1.22—.03
Invesco .62m 15153 8.30 7.87 7.96—.66
InvMtgCap 2f 23117 3.02 2.86 2.91—.13
ItauUnH .26 x15408 4.18 4.03 4.07—.14
JPMorgCh 3.20 24474 93.64 92.29 92.73—3.03
KindMorg 1.05f
x20749 14.91 14.48 14.57—.40
Kinrossg 31461 6.71 6.37 6.66+.05
Kohls 2.82f 15307 18.38 17.45 17.65—.82
KosmosEn .18 43124 1.81 1.55 1.58—.07
LBrands 1.20 12748 12.05 11.30 11.39—.50
MFAFncl .80 38043 1.72 1.65 1.68—.07
MGM Rsts .60f 60684 15.99 15.28 15.37—1.46
Macys 56643 5.75 5.59 5.63—.24
Mallinckdt 14610 3.92 3.60 3.65—.42
MarathnO .20 72121 6.03 5.72 5.82—.31
MarathPt 2.32f
12731 30.79 29.02 29.49—2.59
MatadorRs 20026 7.36 6.40 6.49—.55
MorgStan 1.40 13986 38.52 37.91 38.11—1.32
NewResid 2 19933 6.06 5.75 5.83—.26
NobleCorp .08 25313 .28 .25 .25—.01
NokiaCp .19e 35180 3.58 3.51 3.56—.02
NordicAm .13e 49824 6.10 5.83 5.99—.03
NorwCruis 88202 15.74 14.53 14.68—1.72
OcciPet 3.16 67972 16.42 15.46 15.66—.94
Ovintvgrs .38 19616 6.26 5.72 5.85—.48
PG&ECp 13978 10.63 10.03 10.31—.33
ParkHot 1.80 14685 9.10 8.62 8.75—.76
ParsleyEn .12 13374 9.32 8.89 9.01—.45
PartyCity 45632 .74 .60 .68—.08
Penney 25186 .25 .25 .25—.01
Petrobras 23219 6.75 6.47 6.54—.38
Pfizer 1.52 27871 37.89 37.51 37.81—.55
Pinterest 15166 20.43 19.82 20.05—.61
PUltSP500 23667 36.18 35.55 35.84—2.06
ProShSP 38403 24.69 24.55 24.62+.42
PrUShSP 35815 23.85 23.60 23.72+.82
PrUShD3rs 26448 33.79 33.10 33.49+1.60
QEPRes .08 36721 1.02 .93 .94—.05
RangeRs .08 13681 6.41 5.60 6.12+.29
RaythTch 2.94 15205 63.61 61.76 62.06—2.76
RylCarb 2.80 40697 44.74 42.06 42.51—4.26
RoyDShllB 3.76 17648 30.95 30.32 30.48—1.49
RoyDShllA 3.76 22008 32.08 31.54 31.72—1.41
SMEnergy .02m 49188 4.39 3.75 3.88—.17
SpdrGold 12415 158.99 157.80 158.59—.21
S&P500ETF 4.13e
168087 286.04 284.42 285.24—5.24
Schlmbrg .50m 31966 16.65 16.08 16.18—.64
SlackTcn 13121 26.88 25.86 26.34—.35
SnapIncA 41723 17.30 16.90 17.07—.54
SwstAirl .72 59033 30.96 29.52 29.79—1.46
SwstnEngy 32864 3.10 2.95 2.99—.25
SpiritAir 14384 14.56 13.52 13.61—1.41
Square 14607 63.91 62.16 62.63—2.51
SPHlthC 1.01e 17373 98.77 97.41 97.99—1.74
SPCnSt 1.28e 13374 58.24 57.73 58.15—.11
SPEngy 2.04e 51845 37.50 36.14 36.38—1.63
SPDRFncl .46e 74317 22.31 22.12 22.18—.61
SPInds 1.12e 13188 63.25 62.30 62.50—1.71
SPTech .78e 14767 90.28 89.30 90.23—1.18
SPUtil 1.55e 25436 56.63 55.67 56.04—1.22
Synchrony .88 x17607 18.76 18.05 18.21—1.36
TetraTech 33654 .56 .50 .50+.02
TevaPhrm .73e 15692 10.64 10.30 10.34—.40
Transocn 52426 1.27 1.20 1.24—.04
Twitter 64542 28.45 27.57 27.59—1.09
TwoHrbI 1.60 17378 4.53 4.31 4.40—.17
UberTchn 29354 29.72 28.89 29.18—1.09
USSteel .04m 35407 7.87 7.27 7.70+.02
Valaris 56372 .50 .45 .45—.01
ValeSA .29e 15681 8.00 7.88 7.93—.33
VanEGold .06e 56777 32.63 31.31 32.47+.21
VanEJrGld 19115 41.25 39.07 40.39+.03
VangEmg 1.10e 14954 35.44 35.18 35.24—.93
VangFTSE 1.10e
23319 35.15 34.97 35.03—.65
VerizonCm 2.46 23090 57.79 57.31 57.68+.23
Visa 1.20f 22465 179.14 174.27 178.63—.09
W&TOff .40 17296 2.82 2.67 2.70—.07
WPXEngy 18917 5.88 5.53 5.61—.52
WalMart 2.16f
14444 121.96 120.78 121.49—.06
WellsFargo 2.04
47550 28.53 27.87 27.100—1.06
Weyerhsr 1.36 19178 19.72 18.40 18.43—3.44
WhitngPet 28115 1.25 1.17 1.19—.07
WmsCos 1.60 15503 18.98 18.39 18.43—.94
Yamanag .06f 23424 4.78 4.56 4.76+.08
—————————

Associated Press

