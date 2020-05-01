BC-150-actives-e,
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|16888
|4.70
|4.34
|4.36—.56
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|76303
|30.79
|30.05
|30.13—.34
|AbbVie 4.72
|19991
|82.39
|80.50
|82.31+.11
|AlcoaCp
|17454
|8.17
|7.76
|7.88—.27
|Alibaba
|49913
|197.38
|194.00
|194.97—7.71
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|25838
|5.05
|4.86
|4.88—.25
|Altice .07e
|14439
|27.99
|25.17
|25.52—.45
|Ambev .05e
|46156
|2.17
|2.11
|2.13—.02
|Annaly 1e
|23433
|6.24
|6.03
|6.11—.15
|AnteroMid .45e
|12877
|4.89
|4.55
|4.70—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|21592
|3.08
|2.83
|2.93—.05
|Apache .10f
|55003
|12.76
|11.78
|12.15—.93
|AuroraC
|46770
|.73
|.70
|.70—.04
|BPPLC 2.46f
|29514
|23.21
|22.73
|22.88—.92
|BkofAm .72
|72186
|23.46
|23.18
|23.25—.80
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|30023
|26.28
|25.16
|26.20+.48
|Boeing
|77367
|143.71
|138.04
|138.74—2.28
|CabotO&G .40f
|12759
|20.92
|19.87
|20.12—1.50
|CallonPet
|122142
|.94
|.85
|.86—.08
|Carnival 2
|140881
|15.30
|14.44
|14.52—1.38
|CarrGlbn
|12794
|17.35
|16.67
|16.88—.83
|CenovusE .25
|12975
|3.63
|3.43
|3.48—.16
|ChaparrE
|28565
|.46
|.40
|.42—.07
|Chevron 5.16f
|17070
|92.05
|88.75
|89.41—2.59
|Citigroup 2.04
|49930
|46.47
|45.63
|45.93—2.64
|ClevCliffs .24
|16414
|4.32
|4.10
|4.12—.26
|Clorox 4.24
|12289
|195.80
|189.03
|195.54+9.10
|CocaCola 1.64f
|17901
|46.02
|45.21
|45.98+.09
|ConocoPhil 1.68
|12728
|41.30
|39.71
|40.25—1.85
|DeltaAir
|91372
|25.40
|24.32
|24.41—1.51
|DenburyR
|44583
|.35
|.33
|.33—.02
|DxSCBearrs
|23014
|36.99
|35.81
|36.75+3.15
|DxSPOGBrrs
|14791
|7.79
|7.22
|7.62+.62
|DxSOXBrrs
|34406
|10.42
|9.94
|10.32+.97
|DxGBullrs
|12967
|63.95
|58.85
|63.30+.76
|DxDGlBrrs
|13051
|36.89
|34.03
|34.37—.48
|DirSPBear
|97972
|10.81
|10.63
|10.73+.56
|DrxSCBull .41e
|36983
|20.96
|20.19
|20.30—2.17
|DrxSPBull
|41550
|34.16
|33.56
|33.83—1.92
|Disney 1.76
|22445
|106.91
|105.24
|105.95—2.21
|DowInc 2.80
|16737
|35.09
|33.68
|34.13—2.56
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|81297
|8.23
|7.83
|7.93—.47
|EntProdPt 1.78f
|13638
|17.29
|16.88
|16.98—.58
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|54967
|46.39
|44.30
|44.77—1.70
|FordM
|147385
|5.05
|4.91
|4.93—.16
|ForumEn
|55033
|.55
|.46
|.47+.04
|FrptMcM
|28258
|8.67
|8.39
|8.47—.37
|GenElec .04
|158735
|6.74
|6.49
|6.53—.27
|GenMotors
|21828
|21.76
|21.15
|21.16—1.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|54764
|10.40
|9.77
|9.94—.56
|HeclaM .01e
|12689
|2.69
|2.52
|2.67+.04
|HelixEn
|18313
|2.60
|2.31
|2.37—.17
|HertzGl
|71506
|3.87
|3.60
|3.60—.44
|HighPtRs
|14677
|.34
|.31
|.33—.01
|iPtShFut
|36110
|41.30
|40.31
|40.89+3.02
|iShGold
|24235
|16.13
|16.02
|16.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|27217
|24.08
|23.58
|23.80—.87
|iShSilver
|26973
|13.97
|13.87
|13.88—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|55844
|37.88
|37.56
|37.66—.94
|iShEMkts .59e
|59881
|35.88
|35.61
|35.72—.92
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|24574
|128.94
|127.83
|127.92—1.25
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|13079
|167.56
|166.75
|166.92+.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|26757
|55.81
|55.55
|55.67—.90
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|43252
|79.54
|79.23
|79.34—1.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|58367
|127.46
|125.94
|126.35—3.96
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|13573
|52.30
|52.05
|52.15—.88
|Intelsat
|14725
|1.36
|1.20
|1.22—.03
|Invesco .62m
|15153
|8.30
|7.87
|7.96—.66
|InvMtgCap 2f
|23117
|3.02
|2.86
|2.91—.13
|ItauUnH .26
|x15408
|4.18
|4.03
|4.07—.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|24474
|93.64
|92.29
|92.73—3.03
|KindMorg 1.05f
|x20749
|14.91
|14.48
|14.57—.40
|Kinrossg
|31461
|6.71
|6.37
|6.66+.05
|Kohls 2.82f
|15307
|18.38
|17.45
|17.65—.82
|KosmosEn .18
|43124
|1.81
|1.55
|1.58—.07
|LBrands 1.20
|12748
|12.05
|11.30
|11.39—.50
|MFAFncl .80
|38043
|1.72
|1.65
|1.68—.07
|MGM Rsts .60f
|60684
|15.99
|15.28
|15.37—1.46
|Macys
|56643
|5.75
|5.59
|5.63—.24
|Mallinckdt
|14610
|3.92
|3.60
|3.65—.42
|MarathnO .20
|72121
|6.03
|5.72
|5.82—.31
|MarathPt 2.32f
|12731
|30.79
|29.02
|29.49—2.59
|MatadorRs
|20026
|7.36
|6.40
|6.49—.55
|MorgStan 1.40
|13986
|38.52
|37.91
|38.11—1.32
|NewResid 2
|19933
|6.06
|5.75
|5.83—.26
|NobleCorp .08
|25313
|.28
|.25
|.25—.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|35180
|3.58
|3.51
|3.56—.02
|NordicAm .13e
|49824
|6.10
|5.83
|5.99—.03
|NorwCruis
|88202
|15.74
|14.53
|14.68—1.72
|OcciPet 3.16
|67972
|16.42
|15.46
|15.66—.94
|Ovintvgrs .38
|19616
|6.26
|5.72
|5.85—.48
|PG&ECp
|13978
|10.63
|10.03
|10.31—.33
|ParkHot 1.80
|14685
|9.10
|8.62
|8.75—.76
|ParsleyEn .12
|13374
|9.32
|8.89
|9.01—.45
|PartyCity
|45632
|.74
|.60
|.68—.08
|Penney
|25186
|.25
|.25
|.25—.01
|Petrobras
|23219
|6.75
|6.47
|6.54—.38
|Pfizer 1.52
|27871
|37.89
|37.51
|37.81—.55
|15166
|20.43
|19.82
|20.05—.61
|PUltSP500
|23667
|36.18
|35.55
|35.84—2.06
|ProShSP
|38403
|24.69
|24.55
|24.62+.42
|PrUShSP
|35815
|23.85
|23.60
|23.72+.82
|PrUShD3rs
|26448
|33.79
|33.10
|33.49+1.60
|QEPRes .08
|36721
|1.02
|.93
|.94—.05
|RangeRs .08
|13681
|6.41
|5.60
|6.12+.29
|RaythTch 2.94
|15205
|63.61
|61.76
|62.06—2.76
|RylCarb 2.80
|40697
|44.74
|42.06
|42.51—4.26
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|17648
|30.95
|30.32
|30.48—1.49
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|22008
|32.08
|31.54
|31.72—1.41
|SMEnergy .02m
|49188
|4.39
|3.75
|3.88—.17
|SpdrGold
|12415
|158.99
|157.80
|158.59—.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|168087
|286.04
|284.42
|285.24—5.24
|Schlmbrg .50m
|31966
|16.65
|16.08
|16.18—.64
|SlackTcn
|13121
|26.88
|25.86
|26.34—.35
|SnapIncA
|41723
|17.30
|16.90
|17.07—.54
|SwstAirl .72
|59033
|30.96
|29.52
|29.79—1.46
|SwstnEngy
|32864
|3.10
|2.95
|2.99—.25
|SpiritAir
|14384
|14.56
|13.52
|13.61—1.41
|Square
|14607
|63.91
|62.16
|62.63—2.51
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|17373
|98.77
|97.41
|97.99—1.74
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13374
|58.24
|57.73
|58.15—.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|51845
|37.50
|36.14
|36.38—1.63
|SPDRFncl .46e
|74317
|22.31
|22.12
|22.18—.61
|SPInds 1.12e
|13188
|63.25
|62.30
|62.50—1.71
|SPTech .78e
|14767
|90.28
|89.30
|90.23—1.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|25436
|56.63
|55.67
|56.04—1.22
|Synchrony .88
|x17607
|18.76
|18.05
|18.21—1.36
|TetraTech
|33654
|.56
|.50
|.50+.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|15692
|10.64
|10.30
|10.34—.40
|Transocn
|52426
|1.27
|1.20
|1.24—.04
|64542
|28.45
|27.57
|27.59—1.09
|TwoHrbI 1.60
|17378
|4.53
|4.31
|4.40—.17
|UberTchn
|29354
|29.72
|28.89
|29.18—1.09
|USSteel .04m
|35407
|7.87
|7.27
|7.70+.02
|Valaris
|56372
|.50
|.45
|.45—.01
|ValeSA .29e
|15681
|8.00
|7.88
|7.93—.33
|VanEGold .06e
|56777
|32.63
|31.31
|32.47+.21
|VanEJrGld
|19115
|41.25
|39.07
|40.39+.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14954
|35.44
|35.18
|35.24—.93
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|23319
|35.15
|34.97
|35.03—.65
|VerizonCm 2.46
|23090
|57.79
|57.31
|57.68+.23
|Visa 1.20f
|22465
|179.14
|174.27
|178.63—.09
|W&TOff .40
|17296
|2.82
|2.67
|2.70—.07
|WPXEngy
|18917
|5.88
|5.53
|5.61—.52
|WalMart 2.16f
|14444
|121.96
|120.78
|121.49—.06
|WellsFargo 2.04
|47550
|28.53
|27.87
|27.100—1.06
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|19178
|19.72
|18.40
|18.43—3.44
|WhitngPet
|28115
|1.25
|1.17
|1.19—.07
|WmsCos 1.60
|15503
|18.98
|18.39
|18.43—.94
|Yamanag .06f
|23424
|4.78
|4.56
|4.76+.08
|—————————
Comments