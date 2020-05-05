BC-150-actives-e,

Skip to Content
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt 14731 4.69 4.40 4.47+.17
AT&TInc 2.08f 34659 29.98 29.72 29.93+.33
AbbVie 4.72 15878 84.58 82.60 84.39+2.53
AlcoaCp 14804 8.27 8.02 8.21+.41
Alibaba 50687 198.27 195.31 196.84+5.69
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 35586 5.21 5.08 5.11+.15
Ambev .05e 28913 2.20 2.17 2.20+.05
AmIntlGrp 1.28 18446 26.31 24.61 25.72+1.65
Annaly 1e 24253 6.45 6.27 6.39+.27
AnteroRes 1 35796 3.60 3.45 3.54+.20
Apache .10f 55721 13.18 12.44 12.62+.56
AuroraC 30512 .71 .70 .71—.00
BPPLC 2.46f 30537 24.73 24.38 24.54+1.29
BcoBrad .06a 25683 3.43 3.28 3.43+.12
BkofAm .72 64773 23.49 23.30 23.44+.51
BarrickGld 2.82e
19087 27.58 27.07 27.23—.15
BaytexEg 14878 .34 .31 .33+.02
Boeing 44230 133.80 130.47 132.24+.78
CallonPet 102321 .92 .88 .90+.04
CapOne 1.60 14592 64.89 63.69 64.57+2.98
Carnival 2 226049 14.89 13.93 14.45+.11
CarrGlbn 41828 16.76 16.15 16.28—.12
CenovusE .25 17238 3.66 3.54 3.57+.20
Chegg 63525 56.62 53.00 56.27+12.48
Chevron 5.16f 17383 95.16 93.56 94.02+2.58
Chewyn 37381 41.25 39.70 41.08+1.84
Citigroup 2.04 43522 46.35 45.76 46.06+.94
ClevCliffs .24 20998 4.58 4.44 4.57+.26
CocaCola 1.64f 14324 45.64 45.16 45.44+.30
CompDivHd 1.44
16664 17.17 16.48 17.08—1.85
ConocoPhil 1.68 18187 43.57 42.12 42.19+1.83
DHTHldgs .20f 23800 7.52 6.90 7.06—.34
DeltaAir 92575 23.50 22.80 22.99+.42
DenburyR 59749 .36 .34 .34+.01
DevonE .44f 14219 12.25 11.71 11.82+.40
DxSCBearrs 29369 35.39 33.53 33.58—3.60
DxSPOGBrrs 13605 6.82 6.50 6.74—.56
DxSOXBrrs 22227 9.89 9.41 9.42—1.03
DirSPBear 65818 10.57 10.34 10.37—.51
DrxSCBull .41e
53793 21.99 20.98 21.99+2.02
DrxSPBull 29500 34.85 34.18 34.80+1.58
Disney 1.76 40693 105.18 101.09 104.98+1.80
Dupontrs 1.20 17314 47.17 45.64 46.58+1.86
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 77583 8.52 8.15 8.22+.13
EntProdPt 1.78f 13770 17.99 17.54 17.91+.86
Euronav 2.41e 15201 10.80 10.27 10.55—.81
ExxonMbl 3.48 58721 47.15 46.12 46.33+1.45
FordM 131025 5.08 4.99 5.08+.22
ForumEn 17340 .46 .42 .43+.04
FrptMcM 34303 9.15 8.84 9.11+.41
Frontlne .60e 22351 8.80 8.16 8.48—.59
Gap .97 21141 8.45 8.10 8.39+.45
GenElec .04 156052 6.39 6.28 6.39+.18
GenMotors 29981 21.84 21.13 21.83+1.08
Hallibrtn .72 61399 10.76 10.34 10.43+.40
HertzGl 171220 3.40 3.00 3.07—.52
IAMGldg 1.52f 24112 3.52 3.38 3.51—.19
ICICIBk .19e 13940 8.97 8.75 8.94—.03
iPtShFut 24843 38.89 38.33 38.50—1.76
iShGold 27039 16.29 16.21 16.21—.06
iShBrazil .67e 41968 24.52 24.03 24.49+.61
iShSilver 24148 13.96 13.85 13.86+.09
iShChinaLC .87e 30387 38.08 37.93 38.05+.43
iShEMkts .59e 59767 36.22 36.03 36.21+.51
iSEafe 1.66e 19517 55.91 55.65 55.89+.57
iShiBxHYB 5.09 13774 79.24 78.82 79.23+.66
iShR2K 1.77e
50964 129.83 127.69 129.65+3.97
InvMtgCap 2f 25775 3.14 2.95 3.05+.24
ItauUnH .26 40397 4.24 3.96 4.24+.21
JPMorgCh 3.20 22468 93.88 93.09 93.74+1.60
KindMorg 1.05f 19830 15.06 14.80 15.05+.40
Kinrossg 26512 6.82 6.65 6.71—.15
KosmosEn .18 29259 1.74 1.60 1.65—.01
LBrands 1.20 37964 12.54 11.68 12.35+.31
LaredoPet 13405 1.15 1.07 1.14+.08
MFAFncl .80 40261 1.82 1.73 1.77+.12
MGM Rsts .60f 52973 15.32 14.61 14.89+.11
Macys 58732 5.60 5.39 5.59+.32
Mallinckdt 28695 3.11 2.80 3.05—.25
MarathnO .20 105013 6.25 5.96 6.03+.22
MarathPt 2.32f
34525 34.40 31.72 31.87+.34
MorgStan 1.40 13427 39.31 38.76 39.11+1.02
Mosaic .20 19928 12.52 11.56 12.47+1.49
NewResid 2 57923 6.96 6.45 6.75+.69
NobleCorp .08 17839 .26 .24 .25+.00
NokiaCp .19e 44663 3.54 3.47 3.54—.01
NordicAm .13e 47109 5.95 5.69 5.74—.32
NorwCruis 368070 13.22 12.15 12.48—1.96
OcciPet 3.16 73924 16.80 16.28 16.65+1.13
Ovintvgrs .38 14066 6.38 6.06 6.13+.33
PG&ECp 16103 11.70 11.36 11.58+.58
ParsleyEn .20f 31619 10.57 10.00 10.31+.86
PartyCity 32693 .65 .58 .65+.09
Penney 32739 .24 .23 .23—.01
Petrobras 34953 6.97 6.79 6.93+.39
Pfizer 1.52 37825 38.86 38.27 38.44+.82
Pinterest 26364 22.08 21.07 21.35—.09
PUltSP500 20516 36.94 36.20 36.89+1.66
PrUShCrd 13179 41.35 39.40 39.85—5.17
ProShSP 24343 24.51 24.34 24.34—.39
PrUShSP 36945 23.51 23.19 23.20—.76
PrUShD3rs 17839 33.30 32.63 32.66—1.52
QEPRes .08 20164 .97 .92 .93+.04
RaythTch 2.94 15178 60.47 59.62 60.25+1.40
RylCarb 2.80 61834 42.27 39.07 40.19—1.18
RoyDShllB 3.76 13889 33.05 32.45 32.71+1.48
RoyDShllA 3.76 31775 34.82 34.22 34.47+1.72
SMEnergy .02m 28428 4.10 3.66 3.74+.17
S&P500ETF 4.13e
99466 288.26 286.26 288.18+4.61
SpdrBiot .44e 17133 98.15 97.07 97.71+2.28
Sasol 1.41e 13587 4.91 4.75 4.77+.22
Schlmbrg .50m 27079 17.33 16.83 16.96+.73
SlackTcn 16776 27.88 26.83 27.60+.40
SnapIncA 43173 17.74 17.12 17.72+.62
SwstAirl .72 43966 28.13 27.39 27.74+.18
SwstnEngy 21295 3.12 2.95 3.06+.09
Square 16137 66.79 65.21 66.55+2.86
SPHlthC 1.01e 14910 99.23 98.39 99.11+1.33
SPEngy 2.04e 60735 38.92 38.16 38.30+1.21
SPDRFncl .46e 79373 22.26 22.11 22.23+.37
SPTech .78e 14766 91.87 90.95 91.81+1.73
SPUtil 1.55e 13255 57.05 56.43 56.97+.67
Suncorg 1.86f 26096 17.89 17.42 17.47+.64
TaiwSemi .73e 16483 52.58 52.11 52.50+.35
TetraTech 85201 .65 .53 .55+.13
TevaPhrm .73e 18073 10.23 10.02 10.20+.39
Transocn 92119 1.34 1.27 1.29+.06
Twitter 28997 28.72 28.27 28.60+.37
TwoHrbI 1.60 15957 4.78 4.45 4.63+.24
Tyson 1.68f 13315 57.69 54.91 57.51+2.19
USFdsHl 15315 19.98 18.32 18.86—1.08
UberTch 30782 28.83 27.97 28.81+1.39
USBrent 13466 8.05 7.86 8.00+.63
USNGas 15334 14.82 14.53 14.77+.99
USSteel .04 37139 8.74 8.37 8.72+.42
Valaris 174352 .48 .40 .46+.07
ValeSA .29e 29238 8.18 8.04 8.13+.15
VanEGold .06e 36762 34.17 33.67 33.70—.29
VanEJrGld 13869 42.21 41.55 41.56—.41
VangEmg 1.10e 15751 35.87 35.66 35.85+.45
VangFTSE 1.10e
14098 35.33 35.17 35.31+.39
VerizonCm 2.46 15979 56.52 56.00 56.42+.18
W&TOff .40 13589 2.83 2.73 2.78+.16
WPXEngy 24808 6.32 6.02 6.14+.30
Wayfair 76594 181.39 168.10 171.13+37.02
WellsFargo 2.04 67651 27.80 27.16 27.38+.03
WestRck 1.86f 17159 28.30 26.60 27.01—3.30
WhitngPet 30833 1.31 1.21 1.23+.02
WmsCos 1.60 15934 19.82 19.32 19.42+.29
Yamanag .06f 23121 4.89 4.77 4.83—.07
—————————

Associated Press

