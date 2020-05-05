BC-150-actives-e,
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|14731
|4.69
|4.40
|4.47+.17
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|34659
|29.98
|29.72
|29.93+.33
|AbbVie 4.72
|15878
|84.58
|82.60
|84.39+2.53
|AlcoaCp
|14804
|8.27
|8.02
|8.21+.41
|Alibaba
|50687
|198.27
|195.31
|196.84+5.69
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|35586
|5.21
|5.08
|5.11+.15
|Ambev .05e
|28913
|2.20
|2.17
|2.20+.05
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|18446
|26.31
|24.61
|25.72+1.65
|Annaly 1e
|24253
|6.45
|6.27
|6.39+.27
|AnteroRes 1
|35796
|3.60
|3.45
|3.54+.20
|Apache .10f
|55721
|13.18
|12.44
|12.62+.56
|AuroraC
|30512
|.71
|.70
|.71—.00
|BPPLC 2.46f
|30537
|24.73
|24.38
|24.54+1.29
|BcoBrad .06a
|25683
|3.43
|3.28
|3.43+.12
|BkofAm .72
|64773
|23.49
|23.30
|23.44+.51
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|19087
|27.58
|27.07
|27.23—.15
|BaytexEg
|14878
|.34
|.31
|.33+.02
|Boeing
|44230
|133.80
|130.47
|132.24+.78
|CallonPet
|102321
|.92
|.88
|.90+.04
|CapOne 1.60
|14592
|64.89
|63.69
|64.57+2.98
|Carnival 2
|226049
|14.89
|13.93
|14.45+.11
|CarrGlbn
|41828
|16.76
|16.15
|16.28—.12
|CenovusE .25
|17238
|3.66
|3.54
|3.57+.20
|Chegg
|63525
|56.62
|53.00
|56.27+12.48
|Chevron 5.16f
|17383
|95.16
|93.56
|94.02+2.58
|Chewyn
|37381
|41.25
|39.70
|41.08+1.84
|Citigroup 2.04
|43522
|46.35
|45.76
|46.06+.94
|ClevCliffs .24
|20998
|4.58
|4.44
|4.57+.26
|CocaCola 1.64f
|14324
|45.64
|45.16
|45.44+.30
|CompDivHd 1.44
|16664
|17.17
|16.48
|17.08—1.85
|ConocoPhil 1.68
|18187
|43.57
|42.12
|42.19+1.83
|DHTHldgs .20f
|23800
|7.52
|6.90
|7.06—.34
|DeltaAir
|92575
|23.50
|22.80
|22.99+.42
|DenburyR
|59749
|.36
|.34
|.34+.01
|DevonE .44f
|14219
|12.25
|11.71
|11.82+.40
|DxSCBearrs
|29369
|35.39
|33.53
|33.58—3.60
|DxSPOGBrrs
|13605
|6.82
|6.50
|6.74—.56
|DxSOXBrrs
|22227
|9.89
|9.41
|9.42—1.03
|DirSPBear
|65818
|10.57
|10.34
|10.37—.51
|DrxSCBull .41e
|53793
|21.99
|20.98
|21.99+2.02
|DrxSPBull
|29500
|34.85
|34.18
|34.80+1.58
|Disney 1.76
|40693
|105.18
|101.09
|104.98+1.80
|Dupontrs 1.20
|17314
|47.17
|45.64
|46.58+1.86
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|77583
|8.52
|8.15
|8.22+.13
|EntProdPt 1.78f
|13770
|17.99
|17.54
|17.91+.86
|Euronav 2.41e
|15201
|10.80
|10.27
|10.55—.81
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|58721
|47.15
|46.12
|46.33+1.45
|FordM
|131025
|5.08
|4.99
|5.08+.22
|ForumEn
|17340
|.46
|.42
|.43+.04
|FrptMcM
|34303
|9.15
|8.84
|9.11+.41
|Frontlne .60e
|22351
|8.80
|8.16
|8.48—.59
|Gap .97
|21141
|8.45
|8.10
|8.39+.45
|GenElec .04
|156052
|6.39
|6.28
|6.39+.18
|GenMotors
|29981
|21.84
|21.13
|21.83+1.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|61399
|10.76
|10.34
|10.43+.40
|HertzGl
|171220
|3.40
|3.00
|3.07—.52
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|24112
|3.52
|3.38
|3.51—.19
|ICICIBk .19e
|13940
|8.97
|8.75
|8.94—.03
|iPtShFut
|24843
|38.89
|38.33
|38.50—1.76
|iShGold
|27039
|16.29
|16.21
|16.21—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|41968
|24.52
|24.03
|24.49+.61
|iShSilver
|24148
|13.96
|13.85
|13.86+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|30387
|38.08
|37.93
|38.05+.43
|iShEMkts .59e
|59767
|36.22
|36.03
|36.21+.51
|iSEafe 1.66e
|19517
|55.91
|55.65
|55.89+.57
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13774
|79.24
|78.82
|79.23+.66
|iShR2K 1.77e
|50964
|129.83
|127.69
|129.65+3.97
|InvMtgCap 2f
|25775
|3.14
|2.95
|3.05+.24
|ItauUnH .26
|40397
|4.24
|3.96
|4.24+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|22468
|93.88
|93.09
|93.74+1.60
|KindMorg 1.05f
|19830
|15.06
|14.80
|15.05+.40
|Kinrossg
|26512
|6.82
|6.65
|6.71—.15
|KosmosEn .18
|29259
|1.74
|1.60
|1.65—.01
|LBrands 1.20
|37964
|12.54
|11.68
|12.35+.31
|LaredoPet
|13405
|1.15
|1.07
|1.14+.08
|MFAFncl .80
|40261
|1.82
|1.73
|1.77+.12
|MGM Rsts .60f
|52973
|15.32
|14.61
|14.89+.11
|Macys
|58732
|5.60
|5.39
|5.59+.32
|Mallinckdt
|28695
|3.11
|2.80
|3.05—.25
|MarathnO .20
|105013
|6.25
|5.96
|6.03+.22
|MarathPt 2.32f
|34525
|34.40
|31.72
|31.87+.34
|MorgStan 1.40
|13427
|39.31
|38.76
|39.11+1.02
|Mosaic .20
|19928
|12.52
|11.56
|12.47+1.49
|NewResid 2
|57923
|6.96
|6.45
|6.75+.69
|NobleCorp .08
|17839
|.26
|.24
|.25+.00
|NokiaCp .19e
|44663
|3.54
|3.47
|3.54—.01
|NordicAm .13e
|47109
|5.95
|5.69
|5.74—.32
|NorwCruis
|368070
|13.22
|12.15
|12.48—1.96
|OcciPet 3.16
|73924
|16.80
|16.28
|16.65+1.13
|Ovintvgrs .38
|14066
|6.38
|6.06
|6.13+.33
|PG&ECp
|16103
|11.70
|11.36
|11.58+.58
|ParsleyEn .20f
|31619
|10.57
|10.00
|10.31+.86
|PartyCity
|32693
|.65
|.58
|.65+.09
|Penney
|32739
|.24
|.23
|.23—.01
|Petrobras
|34953
|6.97
|6.79
|6.93+.39
|Pfizer 1.52
|37825
|38.86
|38.27
|38.44+.82
|26364
|22.08
|21.07
|21.35—.09
|PUltSP500
|20516
|36.94
|36.20
|36.89+1.66
|PrUShCrd
|13179
|41.35
|39.40
|39.85—5.17
|ProShSP
|24343
|24.51
|24.34
|24.34—.39
|PrUShSP
|36945
|23.51
|23.19
|23.20—.76
|PrUShD3rs
|17839
|33.30
|32.63
|32.66—1.52
|QEPRes .08
|20164
|.97
|.92
|.93+.04
|RaythTch 2.94
|15178
|60.47
|59.62
|60.25+1.40
|RylCarb 2.80
|61834
|42.27
|39.07
|40.19—1.18
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|13889
|33.05
|32.45
|32.71+1.48
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|31775
|34.82
|34.22
|34.47+1.72
|SMEnergy .02m
|28428
|4.10
|3.66
|3.74+.17
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|99466
|288.26
|286.26
|288.18+4.61
|SpdrBiot .44e
|17133
|98.15
|97.07
|97.71+2.28
|Sasol 1.41e
|13587
|4.91
|4.75
|4.77+.22
|Schlmbrg .50m
|27079
|17.33
|16.83
|16.96+.73
|SlackTcn
|16776
|27.88
|26.83
|27.60+.40
|SnapIncA
|43173
|17.74
|17.12
|17.72+.62
|SwstAirl .72
|43966
|28.13
|27.39
|27.74+.18
|SwstnEngy
|21295
|3.12
|2.95
|3.06+.09
|Square
|16137
|66.79
|65.21
|66.55+2.86
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14910
|99.23
|98.39
|99.11+1.33
|SPEngy 2.04e
|60735
|38.92
|38.16
|38.30+1.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|79373
|22.26
|22.11
|22.23+.37
|SPTech .78e
|14766
|91.87
|90.95
|91.81+1.73
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13255
|57.05
|56.43
|56.97+.67
|Suncorg 1.86f
|26096
|17.89
|17.42
|17.47+.64
|TaiwSemi .73e
|16483
|52.58
|52.11
|52.50+.35
|TetraTech
|85201
|.65
|.53
|.55+.13
|TevaPhrm .73e
|18073
|10.23
|10.02
|10.20+.39
|Transocn
|92119
|1.34
|1.27
|1.29+.06
|28997
|28.72
|28.27
|28.60+.37
|TwoHrbI 1.60
|15957
|4.78
|4.45
|4.63+.24
|Tyson 1.68f
|13315
|57.69
|54.91
|57.51+2.19
|USFdsHl
|15315
|19.98
|18.32
|18.86—1.08
|UberTch
|30782
|28.83
|27.97
|28.81+1.39
|USBrent
|13466
|8.05
|7.86
|8.00+.63
|USNGas
|15334
|14.82
|14.53
|14.77+.99
|USSteel .04
|37139
|8.74
|8.37
|8.72+.42
|Valaris
|174352
|.48
|.40
|.46+.07
|ValeSA .29e
|29238
|8.18
|8.04
|8.13+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|36762
|34.17
|33.67
|33.70—.29
|VanEJrGld
|13869
|42.21
|41.55
|41.56—.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15751
|35.87
|35.66
|35.85+.45
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|14098
|35.33
|35.17
|35.31+.39
|VerizonCm 2.46
|15979
|56.52
|56.00
|56.42+.18
|W&TOff .40
|13589
|2.83
|2.73
|2.78+.16
|WPXEngy
|24808
|6.32
|6.02
|6.14+.30
|Wayfair
|76594
|181.39
|168.10
|171.13+37.02
|WellsFargo 2.04
|67651
|27.80
|27.16
|27.38+.03
|WestRck 1.86f
|17159
|28.30
|26.60
|27.01—3.30
|WhitngPet
|30833
|1.31
|1.21
|1.23+.02
|WmsCos 1.60
|15934
|19.82
|19.32
|19.42+.29
|Yamanag .06f
|23121
|4.89
|4.77
|4.83—.07
