Trump signs extension…Newsom warns…Mexico sees increase

Biz/Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus, The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on one occasion and more recently permitting more flexible use of the funding despite some grumbling among GOP conservatives. About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent through the Paycheck Protection Program.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned local elected officials on Friday they risk losing state funding if they don’t enforce health orders as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Newsom has rolled back or limited some businesses reopening in Los Angeles and 20 other counties, now including San Diego. Recently reopened bars, indoor restaurant dining and other indoor entertainment venues were ordered closed in those counties for at least three weeks. About 200 state inspectors fanned out to look for violators over the long holiday weekend. The new enforcement strike teams issued seven citations in their first day of operation.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s coronavirus outbreak has risen by about 6,740 newly confirmed cases for a second straight day, while 654 deaths raised the country’s total to almost 30,000, the sixth-highest highest in the world. The Mexico City government said Friday it will re-close some of the streets and businesses allowed to open during the week in the capital’s colonial-era downtwon, after crowding and a lack of sanitary measures were reported at some stores. While most customers and clients wore some form of face mask, many stores didn’t reduce the number of clients allowed in.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nursing home residents are among the Americans getting $1,200 checks as part of the U.S. plan to revive the economy. But with many homes still under lockdown to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, officials are issuing reminders that the money belongs to residents. One worry is that nursing homes could pressure residents to use the checks to pay outstanding balances. Another is that relatives could demand the money, even if they’re not legal representatives. The Federal Trade Commission says it’s not yet known whether problems are widespread, but that there may have been genuine confusion about how the checks should be handled.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is feverishly working to develop a social media force that can compete with President Donald Trump’s well-established digital “army” of meme makers and political influencers who retweet campaign messages in support of him. And it won’t be easy. Trump has a massive following of 28 million followers on Facebook, where he typically posts 14 times a day. Biden posts half as many times to an audience of just 2 million. But Biden’s campaign last month started to pour more money into Facebook advertising, and it’s now recruiting everyday Instagram users and social media influencers to support its cause.