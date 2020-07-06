S&P record…Billionaire aid…ICU’s filling

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied worldwide on Monday as investors bet that the economy can continue its dramatic turnaround despite all the challenges ahead. The S&P rose 1.6%, following up on similar gains in Europe and Asia, and clawed back to within 6.1% of its record set in February. Stocks of the biggest companies once again led the way, and strength for Apple, Amazon and other tech-oriented titans helped push the Nasdaq composite to another record. The Dow rose 459.67 points, or 1.8%, to 26,287.03. The S&P rose 49.71 points to 3,179.72 for its third gain of at least 1.5% in the last five days. The Nasdaq rose 226.02 points, or 2.2%, to close at a record high of 10,433.65.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive members-only club linked to the resort. Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts.

HONG KONG (AP) — Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter will deny law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong as they assess the effect of a new national security law enacted last week. Facebook and its messaging app WhatsApp said Monday that they would freeze the review of government requests for user data in Hong Kong,“pending further assessment of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with international human rights experts.” The new laws prohibit what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city’s internal affairs.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced economic sanctions against individuals and organizations from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and North Korea under new U.K. powers to punish human-rights offenders. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the sanctions target those behind “some of the notorious human rights violations in recent years.” They include senior Saudi intelligence officials accused of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian authorities implicated in the death of Russian anti-corruption lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

MIAMI (AP) — Hospitals are fast approaching capacity a number of states, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb. The dour news comes as the U.S. emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.