Stocks surge higher…Miami closures renewed…El-Al bailout

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide upswell by markets, as stocks push higher on hopes that the economy can continue its turnaround despite all the challenges ahead of it. The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher in midday trading, following up on similar gains in Europe and Asia. Dealmaking helped lift shares of Uber and Berkshire Hathaway, while Treasury yields climbed after economic reports showed improvements in the United States and Europe.

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s most-populous county has reversed course and has again ordered restaurants and gyms to close because of a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move in Miami-Dade County comes as the U.S. emerges from what public health officials say was a make-or-break Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli airline El Al says it has reached a bailout deal with the Israeli government that could lead to its nationalization after being crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. The airline had been in talks on a rescue package for weeks after suffering from the steep decline in air travel sparked by the virus. Under Monday’s deal, the company will receive loans of $250 million, most of which will be guaranteed by the state.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Sackler, one of the co-owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has died at 65. His death was noted in a legal filing and confirmed by the company. The Connecticut-based drug company is seeking bankruptcy protection as a means to settle thousands of lawsuits claiming the Connecticut-based company helped spark an opioid addiction epidemic that has been linked to more than 430,000 Americans since 2000.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family companies received at least $6.3 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family businesses received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including an exclusive members-only club attached to a lavish resort Justice owns. Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses